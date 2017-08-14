Okowa Allegedly Doles Out N27 Million Delta Paris Club Funds To A TV Station

Delta State Governor Mr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has allegedly splashed about N27 million to allegedly appear on Africa Independent Television (AIT)'s live programme called ‘People, Politics and Power’.

The governor who was on the station’s programme on Friday 11 August 2017, at 1:00 pm, spoke on the state of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Delta and other national issues.

Meanwhile, concerned Deltans have lamented the sorry situation of the Delta State Broadcasting Service (DBS), television station which is currently off air after a heavy downpour which submerged the station on June 22nd, 2017.

The station was submerged following the flood which allegedly destroyed some of the equipment, forcing the station to go off air in the last two weeks.

An Asaba base activist, comrade Jude Onochi, who spoke to our correspondent on the governor’s interview at the TV Station, lamented bitterly the manner which Okowa was pouring resources to privately owned media houses, thus, leaving the state's own TV and Radio Stations in a sorry situations.

“I tell you that I have lost confident in our own Okowa who we thought that will do the right thing. But he (Okowa) has proved me wrong that he is like other politicians who came-in to deceive us”.

“I was watching the governor today on air in another station, watching our money going to another private pocket who is not a Deltan. It is a pity that out own station is off air for some weeks now. I have never seen someone whose house is on fire and he is busy doing something in another man's house. It is a taboo!

“The money we heard that was given to that station who came from Lagos or Abuja is enough to bring our DBS on air. N27 million was the amount of money given to the station. It does not include the money given to the crew, because I know that live programme of such gulps million naira. The most painful thing it is not even a programme that will better the lives of Deltans rather party issues”, he bemoaned.

“Is it a bad thing to watch our governor live on our state television or a phone call programme? He asked