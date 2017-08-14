Fayose Formally Launches 2019 Presidential Campaign

With about a year to go as governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on Saturday, August 12, 2017 stormed the non-elective convention of PDP with his presidential election campaign team.

Although he had earlier indicated his desire to contest the presidential election in 2019, he confirmed his intention when he and his campaign team arrived at the venue of the convention with banners and customized dresses.

Fayose, whose governorship tenure ends in October 2018, also dressed in his presidential campaign shirt at the flag-off.

Fayose and his team paraded round the Eagles Square, to the admiration of delegates to the convention.

In June 2017 when he declared his intention, he said: “I have penchant for taking powers; that one in Buhari’s hand. I will take it. I’m going straight to that villa. I’m the next president.

“I want to be the next president of Nigeria. My own won’t be this change that has brought nothing, we are going to represent the people well and tell them the truth.’’

As Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Fayose, assured that the governors would continue to align with the ideals of the party and support it to regain power.

He said that the party would, as it had just done, overcome other challenges that may arise and win the general elections in 2019.

He urged members of the party and supporters to not only work towards, but should begin to congratulate themselves because “re-occupying Aso Rock in 2019 is certain’’.

He said that from 2019, he would be attending to the needs of Nigerians from the Presidential Villa, recalling that he had indicated interest in the presidency of the country.

“The crowd here in the convention arena is a testimony of what is happening in Nigeria; the party is now a religion and a belief that we are going back to `our villa’.

“I am going there; I don’t know how many of you will be ready to go there.

“PDP will take Nigeria out of one chance and give it plenty chances.

“We made a mistake but our ability to correct is the one that is important; we fell and we are bound to rise, so, it is time to arise and shine and let your light be seen be men,’’ he said.

Fayose added that Nigeria would be liberated from poverty that had set into national life since PDP left office.

Fayose had consistently displayed his hatred for Buhari and had on many occasions wished the President was dead.

While Nigerians were praying for the quick recovery of Buhari, Fayose was collecting imaginary photographs to debunk reports that the president was recuperating.

But his party on Saturday rose to contradict his position when, Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi wished the President well.

The PDP says that it will continue to pray for the full recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari .

Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, the National Chairman of PDP said on Saturday in Abuja, that it was the desire of the party that Buhari should be well soon.

“We mean well for our president. We will continue to pray for him, we want him to be fit but that does not mean that we will go to sleep. We will work hard to win the 2019 elections,’’ he said.

Makarfi commended the security agencies for ensuring that the convention was conducted in a secured environment.He described the non-elective convention of the party held on Saturday as an affirmation that the PDP was a government in waiting.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for being unbiased and for demonstrating its independency.