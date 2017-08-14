Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi’s Marriage Crashes.

Other miseries only speak but heartbreak shrieks out. Yet each couple extinguishes the flames of their love, as it pleases them. Some do it with a bitter look, some with a flattering word. Some do it with a kiss and others by infidelity. Ask Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi and Olori Wuraola; the estranged couple would definitely have their pick from the pack.

Yes, until their separation, not a few people believed that all was well with the powerful and well-respected monarch and his wife. Their wedding ceremony last year was undeniably one of the most glamorous at the period it was held; the planning and guest list distinguished it from hordes of other wedding ceremonies.

Thereafter, the couple criss-crossed the world for their honeymoon playfully running after each other and picking pebbles on the sandy esplanade of holiday resorts while retiring under the moonlight of Europe’s scenic cities among other idyllic vacation spots. It was a wedding that was supposed to be made in heaven. Alas, one year down the line, the marriage has crashed irretrievably. The well-celebrated marriage has run its full course. While it lasted, they had no child.

Inside sources described the marriage as a sham, plagued by suspicion, hatred and devoid of love; they accused Olori of many unpublishable things and lack of commitment to her marital vows. Even as you read she is not on talking terms with her in-laws. The allegations are as wide as they are wild.

Back then when Olori Wuraola held sway, she had the world at her feet; she got her wishes at the snap of a finger and she literally ruled the royal household. Wherever he went, she was constantly by his side. She basked in the stratospheric adulation that came with being the apple of the Ooni’s eyes. Pray, who wouldn’t?

Unfortunately, things have changed and many within the palace now snigger and sneer at her for losing her position as the queen to one of the most powerful kings in Africa.

Curiously, however, on arrival from a trip last week, Olori Wuraola scurried to the home of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to intervene and probably advise her husband not to be influenced to dump her like a bad habit and get another wife. Yet no dice! Obasanjo could not do anything.

Sadly, they have since gone their separate ways perhaps ruing what was and what could have been.

-The Capital-