PEACE, UNITY CONDITION FOR PROGRESS - MADUMERE

By Uche Onwuchekwa (Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media)

By Uche Onwuchekwa (Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media)

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has identified unity and peace as requisite conditions for progress in any given community, adding that a peaceful environment brings a purposeful destiny and leadership.

Madumere made the statement when the leadership of Eziome Progressive Union, Mbieri ,Mbaitoili LGA paid him a courtesy visit in his country home Achi Mbieri last week end.

He advised the people to work in harmony as a team to actualize their dreams, pointing out that there is strength in unity.

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere flanked by the people of Eziome Community led by their President-General , Mr. Chikezie Obi when the group paid him a courtesy visit last weekend.

The Deputy Governor charged them to appreciate what they have, stressing that the present government in the state has made a remarkable impacts in Mbaitioli local government area.

He assured them of his continued support, adding that government will commence the construction of Ubomiri –Afor Obazu road in no distant time.

Commending the leadership of Eziome Progressive Union, Prince Madumere charged them to continue their support and payers to the rescue mission government in the state.

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere being presented with a portrait by the people of Eziome when the group paid him a courtesy visit last weekend

Earlier in his address, the President-General of EPU, Sir Chikezie Obi thanked Madumere for his doggedness in the pursuit of the creation of the proposed Eziome Autonomous community, adding that it showed the evidence of love for the people.

Chikezie Obi lamented the deplorable condition of roads in Eziome, especially the road from Ubomiri through Eziome to Afor-Obazu ,and prayed that attention be given to the road.

The President-General also requested for an additional transformer to complement the existing one which is serious repair due to over load, supply of public water, community health care centre and renovation of Eziome community school.

He pledged Eziome’s loyalty and support to whatever higher calls the deputy governor may be pursuing in the future,as he commended his ideal of a democratic and free society in which all persons live in harmony with equal opportunities .

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere flanked by the people of Eziome Community led by their President-General , Mr. Chikezie Obi when the group paid him a courtesy visit last weekend.

In his remarks, HRH Eze Henry Anoruo Madumere, Ezi Ihe II of Ezi Mbieri community canvassed for good relationship between Eziome and Ezi-Mbeiri autonomous communities as he pointed out that the proposed Eziome community is for administrative purposes.

The high point of the visit was the presentation of a portrait souvenir to Prince Eze Madumere.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor of Imo State on Media