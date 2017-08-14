You lack integrity, return campaign fund collected from Jonathan, Ekiti APC youths tell Segun Oni
Some All Progressives Congress (APC), youths in Ekiti State, under the
aegis of Ekiti APC Youths Congress (EAYC) have told the Deputy
National Chairman south of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief
Segun Oni to return the over N500 million he received from former
President Goodluck Jonathan to fund his rerun governorship election in
2009 before accusing anyone of corruption, saying it was the peak of
political hypocrisy and immorality for someone like Segun Oni, who
benefitted from corruption and injustice to speak against corruption.
The youths, who also advised Oni to resign from his position as the
APC Deputy National Chairman if he was serious about his governorship
ambition said it was politically immoral for him (Oni) to be in office
as a member of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) and at the
same time be parading himself as a governorship aspirant.
Reacting to Oni’s comment that Jonathan should apologize to Nigerians
for his running a corrupt government, the APC youths said in a press
statement issued on Monday, and jointly signed by Mr Tope Ogunkuade
and Comrade Tunji Adeleye, Convener and Secretary respectively, that
it was on record that Jonathan was the Chairman of Presidential
Committee on Segun Oni’s rerun election in 2009 and he got over N500
million through the former President, who was the Vice President then.
The statement read; “Our attention has been drawn to comment made by
Chief Segun Oni, asking former President Goodluck Jonathan to rather
apologise to Nigerians for failing to fight corruption while in office
and we wish to state expressly that he (Oni) does not have moral
rights to make such comment.
“In 2009, this same Jonathan, who was the Vice President led Segun
Oni’s rerun governorship election campaign and provided over N500
million for the election, which was eventually rigged for Oni and his
PDP.
“Someone provided funds for your election, made sure the election was
rigged in your favour and you enjoyed proceed of that corruption, yet,
you are now accusing the same person of corruption? That is the height
of hypocrisy and we the youths of the APC won’t condone such display
of hypocrisy in our party.
“Oni will therefore have to first return the campaign fund he received
from Jonathan before accusing anyone of corruption.
“Also, it is on record that Oni came third in the PDP primary before
he was placed above the aspirants that came first and second. If he
(Oni) has moral and integrity as being presented, why did he accept to
benefit from injustice done to others? Why did he accept to be number
one from number three?
“Most importantly, how can Oni be in office as a member of our party’s
NWC and still be parading himself as governorship aspirant? If he has
integrity, shouldn’t he have resigned as APC Deputy National Chairman
before declaring his intention to vie for the party’s guber ticket?
“Oni should know that the fact that he got the position of Deputy
National Chairman, which should have gone to our foremost leader,
Otunba Niyi Adebayo, do not place him at any better position than
other decampees in the party and the earlier he brings himself back to
the fantasy land to the reality that this is APC and not PDP where
number three can become number one overnight, the better for him.”