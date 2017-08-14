AHRC Condemns the violence in Charlottesville, calls for civil dialogue among all Americans:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) is deeply troubled by the news of the violence in Charlottesville. Peaceful counter-protesters were run over, with a number injured and one protester, Heather Heyer killed. The counter protesters were peacefully protesting an Alt Right event held to protest the removal of civil war statues in Charlottesville. A number of racists and white supremacists were involved in the protest in Charlottesville.

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) believes that there is a right to protest and a right to counter protest, peacefully. The holder of every view, no matter how vile, under our Constitution and laws, has the right to peacefully express it. While we condemn racist speech, we urge all Americans to be guided by our democratic and constitutional values that have a very high ceiling for protected speech.

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) affirms that racism, hate, violence and terror recognizes no race, ethnicity, color, faith, or nationality. It's a blind statement against our common human decency and our core human values. This act of hate and violence bear no justification under all circumstances. This tragic encounter serves as a reminder that hate divides us and hate compromises the strength of our rich American diversity and the values we hold dearly in America.

AHRC strongly condemns the violence that resulted in the death of an innocent activist, Ms Heather Heyer. We send our condolences to her family and wish the injured speedy recover.

"Racism and hate is un-American and is antithetical to human rights," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "We condemn racist speech and violence," said Hamad.