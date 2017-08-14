UMAHISM : GIVING TASTE TO THE SALT OF THE NATION

Ebonyi state was carved out from the most neglected parts of Abia and Enugu states on Tuesday, 1st October, 1996 by General Sani Abacha - a hero who Ebonyi people have refused to sing. As was the trend, Ebonyi state was given the slogan - "Salt of the Nation". Two reasons informed the choice of that slogan for Ebonyi state: The rich salt deposits at Uburu and other parts of the state which made Ebonyi a salt-producing state; and the fact that prior to its creation, the old Abakaliki province which later became Ebonyi state was the only former province that had not become a state and so stood as a stubborn symbol of inequity against the Nigerian federation. Upon creation, Ebonyi state became the salt that imbued the federation with the sweet taste of equity!

Ironically, while Ebonyi state was the salt of Nigeria, it had no taste in the form of basic infrastructures like good roads; and public utilities like pipe - borne water and medical facilities, hence it was regarded by FIFA as the global headquarters of guinea worm and sundry diseases. In fact, Ebonyi state upon creation was merely a geographical expression, a product of military fiat bereft of the contents necessary to make life good for her inhabitants. She was "the salt of the nation", but she had no "taste" for her citizens and inhabitants! The biblical injunction in Mathew 5:13 did not apply to Ebonyi state because it had no taste ab initio. The proper course of action was to bring taste into the salt of the nation by developing Ebonyi state and her people.

It is on record that the development of Ebonyi state and her people began with the onset of democracy: Dr. Sam Egwu is celebrated for laying foundations for human capital development while Chief Martin Elechi united the parts of Ebonyi landscape which were cut off by Ebonyi river with the rest of Ebonyi state through the unity bridges and started the centenary secretariat as well as the International market which he did not complete. From the foregoings, it suffices to say that between 1999 and 2015, majority of the developmental projects in Ebonyi state were to a large extent within the realm of the basics or ordinary. The projects were necessary for the existence and function of the respective regimes and not for the purpose of increasing or guaranteeing the happiness of the ordinary masses of the state! Unfortunately, many of those Orwellian projects were either abandoned or uncompleted. It is true that government is a continuum, but it is more salubrious for every administration to complete and deliver all her projects!

Comparative analyses of the project profiles of the various administrations in Ebonyi state give Chief David Nweze Umahi out as the only governor who built and has continued to build projects which enhance the quality of the people's lives and guarantee the happiness of the ordinary masses of Ebonyi state! Below is a rundown of some of Governor Umahi's people-centred projects and their positive implications for ordinary Ebonyi masses:

Urban and rural road networks: Shortly after inauguration, Governor David Nweze Umahi embarked on massive concrete-based reconstruction and rehabilitation of all urban roads within Abakaliki capital territory. Umahi equally commenced construction of virgin roads in new layouts like Agu Ogboriga, Amike Aba, Oroke Onuoha, Azu Ugwu, Hausa quarters and so on. This was followed by Umahi's launch of road rehabilitation programs for internal road networks in satellite towns or urban areas like Onueke and Afikpo. Roads in the hinterlands were not forgotten by the action Governor of Ebonyi state who flagged off the construction of Hilltop - Nwofe Agbaja road, Ezzamgbo-Effium road, Quarry - Ebiaji road, Nkalagu - Nigercem road, Amasiri-Okposi-Uburu road et cetera. That Engr. David Umahi has succeeded in the road sector is proved by the loud testimonies of both the roads and their users and the moniker of "the Roadmaster" given to Governor Umahi by Ebonyi people.

The utility of good road networks to a rural populace like we have in Ebonyi state is immeasurable. Apart from saving lives of commuters, good roads lead to quantum leaps in business activities, protect vehicles from tears and wears and also saves the masses lots of funds that would have gone into vehicle maintenance and medical bills of victims of accidents.

The overhead bridges: Upon inauguration, Umahi commenced the construction of three overhead bridges along the Trans-saharan highway. The technology, speed and finesse invested in the projects confound both pundits and lay persons.

The overhead bridges, apart from easing traffic current in the Trans-saharan highway, reducing gridlock-induced stress and tension on the local inhabitants of Ebonyi state also serve as life-savers! This is true because before the construction of the overhead bridges by Governor Umahi, several hapless Ebonyi citizens, visitors and students have died with their dreams in avoidable accidents at Offia Nwali (Presco) and Akanu Ibiam roundabouts. It instructive that no death has been recorded at those roundabouts since the construction of the overhead bridges. The Margaret Umahi International market overhead bridge symbolizes the proactive slant of Governor Umahi's administration.

The virology centre: Before Umahi's administration, lassa-fever had killed so many people in Ebonyi state in several breakouts especially the medical practitioners in our health facilities. The situation was further compounded by the fact that the nearest virology centre to Ebonyi state was the one in Irrua, Edo state. About a year ago, Umahi built and equipped a modern virology centre in Ebonyi state.

The impact of this life-saving project on the lives of Ebonyi masses cannot be overemphasized. This is moreso as it has put an end to the free reign of lassa-fever which had always forced our helpless medics to shun the precincts of the hospitals during its outbreaks.

The ornamental and streetlights: Governor Umahi's administration installed ornamental lights in monuments/open spaces and streetlights along all the roads/streets in Abakaliki metropolis as well as at the headquarters of the 13 council areas of Ebonyi state.

Apart from aesthetic value of the lights in the nights, they have enhanced security of lives and property by repelling darkness thus preventing rape, robbery and killings which used to occur at street bends and corners under the cover of darkness. The ornamental lights serve as tourist attractions. The aesthetic enhancements of Abakaliki by the ornamental lights cannot be ignored as talks about their splendor have become full time occupations for some members of the opposition in Ebonyi state!

Ebonyi State Neighbourhood Watch: Recently, Governor Umahi inaugurated a local vigilante outfit known as Ebonyi State Neighbourhood Watch. The training of the operatives was done under the supervision of Ebonyi state police command. The presence of the heads of all constitutionally recognized security outfits in Ebonyi state at the inauguration showed that the group was wholesome.

Beyond providing gainful employment to the youths, this project has recorded many successes in crime - prevention and control; provided complementary surveillance to the police; and offered sundry security services to the ordinary masses.

Stomach infrastructure: Certainly, Governor Umahi is the first governor in the history of Ebonyi state to embark on stomach infrastructure which highlights include the involvement of over 250 youths and women in governance as Senior Technical Assistants and Technical Assistants, the payment of mega-bonuses to Ebonyi civil servants which is known as 13th month salaries in Ebonyi labour parlance, payment of salaries to physically-challenged persons and stipends to widows, the empowerment of each of 4000 youths / hawkers with the sum of two hundred and fifty thousand naira only et cetera.

There is no doubt that the stomach infrastructure program is a direct investment in the people of Ebonyi state to cushion the effects of the recession. The Forum of STA's and TA's is equally a human resource pool.

Akanu Ibiam overhead bridge shopping complex: To give way to the development of appurtenances of Akanu Ibiam overhead bridge, Ebonyi State Government paid compensations to shop owners in the area and issued quit orders to the small-scale entrepreneurs who occupied the decrepit shops. On a second thought, Governor Umahi stepped down the quit order to the traders, moved over to the spacious side of the road, built a shopping complex and allocated the shops at no costs to the small-scale entrepreneurs who occupied the old decrepit shops!

This project apart from encouraging the entrepreneurs is charitable, heartwarming and a departure from the era of raw executive fiat and the accompanying bulldozers without necessary palliative arrangements as was the case of Izzi Unuphu people at the Army land.

I have presented these samples here to show that through positive projects, Umahi is giving taste to Ebonyi the "salt of the nation" for the benefit of the ordinary masses. This is why the hysteria of some selfish beneficiaries of the old order angling for Ebonyi Guber in 2019 is not moving Ebonyi voters who have irrevocably resolved to secure Ebonyi future with their votes by having Governor Umahi continue his good works till 2023.

It is well with Ebonyi state!