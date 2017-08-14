UNIOSUN contemplates joining ASUU strike

Osun State University, UNIOSUN, might be joining the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, strike likely to start today.

ASUU had already declared that they would be strike after the NEC meeting held yesterday. Schools were however, given the chance to do their congress and decide if they will join the strike.

The Nigerian Voice gathered that UNIOSUN would be holding it internal Congress today at the school main campus in Osogbo.

The outcome of the meeting will determine if UNIOSUN will join the ASUU strike which would most likely disrupt the exam scheduled to start today 14, August 2017.