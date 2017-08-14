EMIR HAPPY WITH FOOD AID TO BOKO HARAM VICTIMS

The Emir of Biu, Alhaji Mai Umar Mustapha has commended the Federal Government for its Food Intervention Programme of 36,000 metric tonnes to victims of insurgency in his domain because the gesture is timely and will alleviate the hardship of the victims.

He stated this when the Deputy Governor of Borno state, Hon. Usman Durkwa paid him a courtesy call after flagging off the distribution of the relief items in Buratai town and surrounding villages of Kimba, Gur, Miringa and some Internally Displaced Persons Camps.

The Emir who is the only Traditional Ruler that did not run away from his domain during the hit of the boko haram crisis, commended President Muhammadu Buhari, His Vice, Acting President Yemi Osibanjo, Borno state government, security agencies and other humanitarian partners in managing the plights of victims of the crisis.

He urged all his people to continue to pray for the quick recovery of President Buhari and the restoration of peace in the country.

Earlier the Deputy Governor had said that the distribution of the relief items would be conducted based on households adding that

Hawul, Bayo, Kwaya Kusar Local hovern,ent ares also benefitted from the distribution.

The items donated include bags of Rice, Beans, Masavita, Semovita, Macroni and conduments.