If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 14 August 2017 08:31 CET

CP Owoseni Warns Police Officers against Corrupt Practices

By Dayo Anderson

Click for Full Image Size

Police sources have revealed that the Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Fatai Owoseni has warned Police officers in the state against indiscipline and corrupt practices such as extortion and illegal stop-and-search of Lagosians.

Owoseni we gathered made this known while lecturing Lagos Area Commanders, DPOs, Operational Officers, including men of the Swift Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS; Rapid Response Squad, RRS, and other sectional heads on operational strategies to rid criminals in Lagos.

While he also queried some erring officers and warned them against indiscipline/ disobeying lawful order against all forms of police conducts, he emphasized that the duty of the Police is to protect lives & properties. He encouraged DPOs to nominate police personnel for the weekly training as this will help reduce the level of police misconduct.

In a related development, Owoseni also warned Lagosians against jungle justice as anyone caught in the act will be made to face the full wrath of the law.


We must learn to take our initiatives in our own hands, better today as tomorrow.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists