CP Owoseni Warns Police Officers against Corrupt Practices

Police sources have revealed that the Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Fatai Owoseni has warned Police officers in the state against indiscipline and corrupt practices such as extortion and illegal stop-and-search of Lagosians.

Owoseni we gathered made this known while lecturing Lagos Area Commanders, DPOs, Operational Officers, including men of the Swift Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS; Rapid Response Squad, RRS, and other sectional heads on operational strategies to rid criminals in Lagos.

While he also queried some erring officers and warned them against indiscipline/ disobeying lawful order against all forms of police conducts, he emphasized that the duty of the Police is to protect lives & properties. He encouraged DPOs to nominate police personnel for the weekly training as this will help reduce the level of police misconduct.

In a related development, Owoseni also warned Lagosians against jungle justice as anyone caught in the act will be made to face the full wrath of the law.