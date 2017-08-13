STOP COMPARING APPLES TO ORANGES 

It was the German propagandist, Josef Goebbels who asserted that, tell a lie a thousand times and it becomes the truth.

Like the heading of this piece which is about the incomparability of apples and oranges because they are never and cannot be the same no matter how hard, one tries.

Severally, some person's and interest out to misinform and assault the intelligence of Nigerians, often adopt the short cut of relaying only that aspect of where President Muhammadu Buhari called for the impeachment of late President Umaru YarAdua when he was abroad receiving medical treatment before his eventual demise just to justify their relentless attack on President Muhammadu Buhari for seeking medical treatment abroad.

For our collective information, this story has been in the public domain for long and a lot of commentaries on the true situation of what President Muhammadu Buhari said then, which is very clear and understandable, but because mischief makers will not be tired, thus it has become imperative for us to repeat and clarify issues for as long as they embark on their tissue of lies and misinformation.

Late President Umaru YarAdua, while embarking on his medical vacation never transmitted any letter to the National Assembly transferring powers to his then deputy, Vice President Goodluck Jonathan as required by the constitution, thus a vacuum and abnormality was created in governance which was an aberration and unconstitutional.

To correct this unconstitutionality, It took public pressure through petitions, articles, protest marches and rallies before the National Assembly had to invoke the doctrine of necessity through which power was constitutionally saddled with Vice President Goodluck Jonathan, who became the acting President.

I repeat, former and late President Umaru YarAdua breached the constitution by not handing over power to his deputy in line with the provisions of section 145 of the 1999 constitution.

It was this violation of the constitution that necessitated then General Muhammadu Buhari now the President to make that statement attributed to him which was in line with the call and agitations of mass of the people. Nigerians, were united that let the right thing be done by respecting the constitution while the then President access treatment for his health challenges, nobody was saying that President Umaru YarAdua should either return home or resign.

However in the case of President Muhammadu Buhari, in embarking on his medical vacation, he fulfilled the constitutional requirements as stipulated in section 145 of the 1999 constitution, through transfer of power to his deputy, vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo who assumed office as acting President through a correspondence with the National Assembly.

While we acknowledge and respect that those calling for the return to work or resign of Mr. President are exercising their fundamental right of expression, it is our candid opinion that in advancing a position on issues, one must be responsible, civil and guided by law, logic and rationality.

We have repeatedly asked those calling for the return or resign of Mr. President to make reference to that section of the constitution which backed their action, but rather they have resorted to blackmail, twisting of facts, misinformation, abuses and insults just to suit their purpose but which unfortunately has no basis in law.

For their information, Nigeria operates a constitutional democracy in which the constitution is the Grundnorm and as far as we are concerned, President Muhammadu Buhari has not violated any section of the constitution which he swore on oath to uphold, by his action of going on medical vacation and handing over power constitutionally to his deputy.

Thus the mischievous attempt to compare the present scenario of President Muhammadu Buhari to that of late President Umaru YarAdua is akin to comparing apples to oranges which we all know is not and can never be the same.