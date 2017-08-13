How former petroleum minister Diezani spent almost $500m on 12 luxury properties

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has traced at least N47.2Billion and $487.5Million in cash and property to former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

According to the EFCC, a “search of one of Mrs. Alison-Madueke's palatial residences in Abuja turned up boxes of gold, silver and diamond jewelry, worth several million pounds sterling”.

Diezani’s luxurious lifestyle, it appears, wasn't limited to jewelry acquisition and state-of-the-art automobile.

Here's a rundown of some of the palatial homes across Nigeria with Diezani's name on them, according to the EFCC:

1. A Banana Island, Lagos property valued at $37.5M has been traced to Diezani.

play Diezani’s Banana Island mansion (The Nation)

2. A block of six units serviced apartments at No. 135 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, has Diezani’s name on it.

This house is located just a few metres away from the EFCC zonal operations hub in Lagos.

EFCC says “the apartment has a standby power generating set, sporting facilities, play ground and a water treatment plant. The property was bought at the rate of N800 Million (Eight Hundred Million Naira) on January 6, 2012″.

3. No. 7 Thurnburn Street, Yaba has also been traced to Diezani.

EFCC says “the Thurnburn Street property consists of 21 mixed housing units of eight 4-bedroom apartments, two penthouse apartments of 3-bedrooms each and six 3-bedroom (all en-suite) terrace apartments”.

play Thurnburn home in Yaba belonging to Diezani (Premium Times)



4. Diezani also allegedly owns the property on Raymond Street, Yaba.

This property is made up of two en-suite 2-bedroom apartments and one 4-bedroom apartment.

The Yaba properties were purchased by Diezani for N1Billion.

5. A twin four-bedroom duplex in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, belongs to Diezani.

The duplex is located on Plot 33, Block 112, Lekki Peninsula Residential Scheme Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos. It is valued at over N200 Million (Two Hundred Million Naira).

play Ikoyi property allegedly belonging to Diezani (Premium Times)

6. The EFCC says it has traced a large expanse of land at Oniru, Lekki, Lagos to Nigeria's former petroleum resources minister.

According to the EFCC, the house is located in Oniru Chieftaincy Family Private Estate, Lekki Peninsula, Lagos.

It currently serves as a dumpsite and was bought on February 16, 2012, for N135 Million (One Hundred and Thirty- Five Million Naira).

7. Diezani owns a penthouse on the 11th Floor of Plot 8, Gerard Road Ikoyi, Lagos.

The penthouse is located on the Block B Wing of the building. It was bought for N12 Million (Twelve Million Naira) on December 20, 2011.

8. Diezani owns Plot 10, Frederick Chiluba Close in Asokoro district of Abuja.

The EFCC describes the property as “a tastefully built and furnished duplex. In the compound, there are also a Guest Chalet, Boy's Quarters, an elegant swimming pool, fully equipped sports gym and a host of other amenities”.

play One of Diezani’s Abuja property (Al Jazeera)



This house was bought for N400 Million (Four Hundred Million Naira).

9. Diezani owns a mini estate at Mabushi, Abuja.

The estate which is located on Plot 1205, Cadastral Zone B06, Mabushi Gardens Estate, houses 13 three bedroom terrace houses, each with one bedroom en-suite maid's quarters.

It was purchased on April 2, 2012 at the princely sum of N650 Million (Six Hundred and Fifty Million Naira).

10. The EFCC says Diezani owns a property on Aso Drive, Maitama, Abuja.

Diezani reportedly acquired the 6-bedroom en-suite apartment made up of three large living rooms, two bedroom Guest Chalets, two bedroom Boys Quarters, two lock up garages and a car park on July 20, 2011 for N80 Million (Eighty Million Naira).

play Nigeria’s former petroleum resources minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke (Guardian)

11. In Port Harcourt, the former minister owns Heritage Court Estate, located on Plot 2C, Omerelu Street, Diobu Government Residential Area, Phase 1 Extension, Port Harcourt.

The estate consists of 16 four bedroom terrace duplexes, equipped with–among other facilities–a massive standby power generating set.

Diezani reportedly shelled out N900 Million (Nine Hundred Million Naira) to acquire the property on May 30, 2012.

12. In Bayelsa State, Diezani acquired an apartment with two blocks of flats. This apartment comes with a maid's quarters.

The house is located on Goodluck Jonathan Road, Yenagoa and sits on a large expanse of land.

Realtors spoken to by EFCC investigators say the apartment is valued at hundreds of millions of Naira.

The United State’s Department of Justice Kleptocracy Asset Recovery Initiative, is also seeking to recover $144M in assets from Diezani which it will then return to Nigeria.

US Assistant Attorney-General, Kenneth Blanco, said: “Corrupt foreign officials and business executives should make no mistake: if illicit funds are within the reach of the United States, we will seek to forfeit them and to return them to the victims from whom they were stolen.”