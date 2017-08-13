Katsina youths over-rule Emir, insist that Igbo must leave before October 1

Katsina State Progressive Youth Alliance has insisted that the October 1 Igbo quit notice remains despite several assurances given by the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmimin Usman that the Igbo are safe and should not leave.

Barely 24 hours after the Emir had reassured the Igbo, the Secretary General of the alliance, Abdullahi Marusa told a press conference that the alliance holds the Emir in high esteem but there was no going back on the deadline and their action.

He said that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu was allowed to toil with the fragile peace of the nation, adding that the silence of the North should not be taken for granted.

He said some northerners like former Vice President Abubakar Atiku, and Dr Usman Bugaje, a member of the Northern Elders Forum have clearly shown from their utterances and acts that they don't believe in the North. “as such we see them as opportunist seeking relevance from the ongoing impasse.

“The southerners are allowed to say so many worst threat statements, intimidation and blackmail. Why aren't they asked to stop. It's only when the north reacted that they accused of causing tension,” he said. (Daily Trust)