Osun APC Chairman Charges Political Office Holders to Use Position To Strengthen Party

As preparation for the Osun 2018 Governorship Election begins, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Prince Gboyega Famodun has called on the chieftains of the party to prioritize internal democracy as panacea to sustain and strengthen the party in the state.

Famodun stated this while receiving the Deputy Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Lasun Yusuf in Osogbo.

The Osun APC Chairman was responding to the request sought by the Hon Yusuff who stormed his house to register his governorship ambition in the forthcoming guber poll.

Prince Famodun appealed to Hon. Lasun Yussuff to help strengthen the party in the state.

Hon Yussuff had on Friday flagged off intra-party consultation to political leaders in the state in order to prepare their minds ahead 2018.

The Deputy speaker according to the statement statement issued by his Chief Press secretary, Mr Wole Oladimeji and made available to The Nigerian Voice in Osogbo on Sunday, flagged off intra-party consultation with political leaders in the state in Ilobu his home town and Osogbo and hope to tour round the entire State before declaring his ambition to contest publicly.

According to Famodun, ” APC is our party, which must be strengthened by all party members. We must do all we can to sustain this party beyond 2018.

“As a ruling a party in the state, all hands must be on deck to foster unity among the party members in our collective effort to actualize continuity.

“The party needs to be further strengthened ever than before and this could only be achieved when we see the need to be our brother\’s keepers as one family”, he added.

He therefore sought the assistance of Lasun Yussuff to ensure that APC is strengthened.

However, the train of the Hon Yussuff consultations visited Chief Sulaimon Afariogun , Chief Kayode Esuleke and Alhaji Moshood Balogun in Osogbo.

The public was enthusiasitic as the consultation team passed round the city of Osogbo.

The Deputy Speaker commenced the consultation in Ilobu, he also visited some notable individuals in Ifon and Erin in Orolu Irepodun Local Government Areas.

He was said to have met with Chief Sola Akinwunmi, Alhaji Kilani Orisawale, and Hon Jimoh Adekunle on his governorship bid in Osun state for 2018 governorship election in the State.

The visit was also greeted with glamour and enthusiasim and welcomed by the people of ILOBU, Ifon and Erin where many topshort progressive politicians expressed delights for the Deputy Speaker on his ambition.

Among others visited in Orolu and Irepodun Local Government Areas were Alhaji Ganiyu Ibrahim, Alhaji Oloyede Bashiru, Baba Yellow Oloba, Hon. Rotimi Bidmus, Hon. Ibrahim Dauda, Hon. Azeez Popoola and Mr. Ayomoleran.