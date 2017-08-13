If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Catholic Church Rededicates Bloody Anambra Church

The Catholic Church on Saturday performed re-dedication rituals on St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Amakwa, Ozubulu, Anambra State where 13 worshippers were killed by a gunman.

The rituals were performed by his lordship, Most Rev. Hillary Odili Okeke who led other worshippers of the church to bless and rededicate the to God.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the crime and are currently in police detention.

The church is expected to hold its first mass since the attack in the church premises today August 13th.


