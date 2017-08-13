PHOTOS: Buhari speaks from London, says can’t return home yet

President Muhammadu Buhari says although he feels ready to return to Nigeria, he is restrained by his doctors’ instructions to remain in the UK till he fully recovers.

A statement issued on Saturday by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, quoted Buhari as saying this when a team of his aides visited him in London.

The President was quoted as saying there is “tremendous” improvement in his health and that he wishes to return home.

“But I’ve learnt to obey my doctor’s orders, rather than be the one issuing the orders. Here, the doctor is absolutely in charge,” he was quoted as saying.

“I feel I could go home, but the doctors are in charge. I’ve now learnt to obey orders, rather than be obeyed.”

Buhari also thanked Nigerians and everyone who has been praying for his recovery.

“What we did in The Gambia early this year fetched us a lot of goodwill on the African continent. It gave us a lot of latitude. I thank all those who are praying. May God reward them,” the President was quoted to have said.

The team which visited Buhari comprised of Adesina, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu; Personal Assistant on Digital/Online Media, Lauretta Onochie; and Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Buhari has been away from the country on medical vacation since May 7. Some Nigerians staged protests in Abuja and London last week demanding that he either resumes or resigns.