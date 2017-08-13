RESTRUCTURING: THE NORTH AND ALLIES MUST STOP PLAYING THE OSTRICH

As the debate on restructuring intensifies, the Nigerian government, the ruling party, the north and others are not ceasing to amaze us with different antics and responses to the ongoing debate on restructuring Nigeria.

Even as the ruling party, which has failed to give coherent response to the restructuring debate, inaugurated a phony committee on restructuring and fiscal federalism, the Department of State Services (DSS) is allegedly planning to invite three ex-ministers and some prominent Nigerians for questioning following their announcement as “cabinet” members in an interim government for the Republic of Biafra.

Meanwhile, the Arewa Youths from the North who issued a quit-notice to the Igbos residing in the North are still roaming the street free without the DSS or other government authorities inviting them for questioning or implementing an arrest order for hate speech or threatening the lives of Nigerian citizens.

This is very disheartening as such declaration and antics point to the fact that the Northerners are using the apparatus of the Nigerian government to terrorize Southerners and others who have a divergent opinion different from the core Northern imposition and ideology.

The Nigerian government, the north, and others must understand that those agitating for autonomy or secession are within their constitutional rights.

I believe that as long as the flawed constitution is in place, the restructuring of the Nigerian entity is a distant reality. We must, therefore, do away with the flawed 1999 Constitution, reform or replace it with the peoples’ constitution.

The solution to the Nigeria impasse is regional autonomy of the six geo - political zones.

The South-South militants are agitating for devolution of power or secession if regional autonomy is not implemented. The South East is determined by all means necessary to achieve secession or autonomy. The South West has come out strongly in support of regional autonomy and the list goes on.

Again, if Nigeria is to remain united and peaceful, the only solution is regional autonomy of the six geo political zones (North East, North West, North Central, South West, South East and South-South).

The North can no longer be in denial, the hand writing is on the wall. It is just a matter of time. Injustice cannot prevail indefinitely.

The unitary system and Nigerian flawed Constitution cannot stand and will not stand.

However, a word of caution, the blame should not go to the North alone, if we want to remain united, we must build a coalition across tribes, ethnicity, across regions and behave like Nigerians we want to be.

To restructure Nigeria, our representatives must take their job of representation seriously and must participate fully in the business of legislative process, not absentee representatives who are getting full-time pay but providing part time service.

The vote to restructure Nigeria would have been passed had those we elected to office from the south west, south east, south-south and north central been present to cast their votes on behalf of those they represent. We must hold our elected representatives accountable and subject them to swift penalty should they fail to perform their duty as mandated by their oath of office.

The North is more strategic and resolved in her quest for power and control than some undisciplined southerners who do the bidding of their godfathers for selfish personal aggrandizement or interests, against the welfare of their constituents.

A typical example is the recent defeat of the bill to restructure Nigeria in the National Assembly which failed because the core Northerners were united strategically while the Southerners and others were divided.

This is a classic example of a house divided against itself which cannot stand.

The lesson learned from this is that the Southerners should blame themselves and not point fingers as if they were innocent victims and helpless in the struggle for fairness, justice, and self-determination or regional autonomy.

However, hope is not lost. Those fighting for the freedom of Nigeria must not relent.

Freedom is never won permanently, it must be sustained by every generation.

The fight for equity, fairness, autonomy, equivalent representation is the civic responsibility of every citizen. More than ever before, we must march only to the drum of fairness, reformation, peace, unity, and love.

Prof. Babs Onabanjo, President: Nigerian Alliance for Democracy (1993-1999) and currently the President and CEO of A.D. King Foundation, Georgia, USA.