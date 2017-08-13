Calling For A Week of Nationwide Prayers To Destroy Nigeria's Corrupt Cabal

The 'Cabal Must Go' movement is calling for a week of fervent prayers and fasting by Nigerians at home and abroad for the eradication of the corrupt cabal of Nigeria. We invite all Nigerians and friends of Nigeria to dedicate the first week of September to fasting and prayers with "fervent cries and tears (Heb 5:7) " to the One who can save us from the vulturous cabal.

We have identified the problem of Nigeria and why we as a nation always carry last: it is the cabal!, the private jet flying cabal with its government and traditional ruler arms. They, their interests and ostentatiousness is the reason why nothing works in Nigeria and whatever does is offered to the masses at more than twice the global price: cement, telecom, data, dot ng domain, what have you. Their looting is behind Boko Haram, MEND and all other militancy and excessive criminality in Nigeria and the resulting loss of life.

It is time to rid Nigeria of these cabal, so we must pray hard in launch of our battle against them.

God is a miracle worker and He has promised that He hears the prayers of the oppressed. No weapon is stronger against our enemies than the power of prayers; and our mission to rid Nigeria of the corrupt cabal is best embarked upon on a spiritual foundation. With God, all things are possible. Prayers and action.

It is said, as we read:

Psalm 10:9. He lies in ambush in a hidden place, like a lion in a thicket; he lies in ambush, waiting to catch the oppressed; he catches the oppressed by pulling in his net. 10 His victims are crushed and beaten down; they are trapped in his sturdy nets. 11 *He says to himself, “God overlooks it; he does not pay attention; he never notices.” 12 Rise up, Lord! O God, strike him down! Do not forget the oppressed! 13 Why does the wicked man reject God? He says to himself, “You will not hold me accountable.” 14 You have taken notice, for you always see one who inflicts pain and suffering. The unfortunate victim entrusts his cause to you; you deliver the fatherless. 15 Break the arm of the wicked and evil man! Hold him accountable for his wicked deeds, which he thought you would not discover.* 16 The Lord rules forever! The nations are driven out of his land. 17 Lord, you have heard the request of the oppressed; you make them feel secure because you listen to their prayer. 18 You defend the fatherless and oppressed, so that mere mortals may no longer terrorize them. (NET Bible)

So we fast and pray: strike them down, oh Lord. Break the arm of our oppressors. You do not overlook it. You have taken notice. Deliver Nigeria, recover our land, money, assets and dreams.

The Prophet of Islam, greeted with peace is narrated to have said: *“Fear the prayer of the oppressed, even if he is a disbeliever, for there is no barrier (between it and Allah [the God]).”* (Al-Bukhari and Muslim)

There is no barrier to our prayers, so why do we hesitate? As we set out on this battle, let us all as Nigerians fast and pray against the corrupt Nigeria PLC cabal. The so called owners of Nigeria as we fight for our true and second independence: the liberation from the treacherous claws of Nigeria PLC and sons who have pierced their fangs into our necks and drank our parents', our and our children's blood since 1960.

Pray against those who have under the egregious Obasanjo land-use act, coveted the oil wells of the indigenes among themselves to rack-up billions, and contributed to pollution, death and all sort of suffering in the Niger Delta and poverty across the nation.

We pray against all those who take advantage of the situation in the northeast and steal in all forms of schemes, grass cutting, arms procurement, arming and sheltering soldiers, controlling routine trade routes and others. My the good Lord strike them down as they strike us down. May He give them pain as they give us pain. May He starve them mentally and afflict their souls with hunger as they starve us to death.

May the coterie of cabal who shield and protect the looters be expelled and devastated as we masses are. May those co-conspirators, defenders and supporters of wicked, looter cabal feel the Wrath of God. May those who give immunity to thieving cabal, while keeping our prisons overloaded with petty thieves, feel an itch in their head that they cannot scratch. May they have illnesses that have no cure.

May those who swallow double pensions, swallow double disaster. May those who build boreholes at 10 times the cost, feel 10 times the pain.

May the Good Lord hold the hands of those who vote for the cabal. May He violently shake the hearts of those who collect bags of rice and gari to vote for the cabal-owned major parties and their betrothed candidates. May the traitors among us have headaches on the election day and not be able to leave their homes. May the rice cause them uncontrollable diarrhea that hinders them from getting the cabal re-elected. May the competing Abuja exotic homes owning corrupt cabal drown while sleeping in the gari and rice they share during elections.

May those who steal from us to take themselves and their children abroad for treatment of headaches while we go to dies in apologies of hospitals, get incurable cancer.

May the corrupt cabal who operate profiteering government enforced monopolies, exploiting the masses and driving us from poverty to destitution, be tormented by dark frightening angels. May their arms be cut off as the Lord promised.

...and Oppression is Worse than Killing. – Quran 2:191

For the Quran says what means, "And what is [the matter] with you that you fight not in the cause of Allah and [for] the oppressed among men, women, and children who say, "Our Lord, take us out of this city of oppressive people and appoint for us from Yourself a protector and appoint for us from Yourself a helper?" (Quran 4:75).

We introduce our spiritual war against the cabal. Dear Muslims, please fill the week of prayers with the recitation, "There is no power nor strength with (anyone) save Allah. Laa H'awla Wa Laa Quwwata Illa Billaah."

May the souls of the many Nigerians who drown crossing the Mediterranean haunt them every night. Ameen.

The Lord Shall Take The Life of Our Oppressors

Proverbs 22:22-23. Do not rob the poor because he is poor, Or crush the afflicted at the gate; For the LORD will plead their case And take the life of those who rob them.

Dear Lord, take the lives of those who rob the poor. Free Nigeria from this painful and death delivering embarrassment. As you granted Fumilayo Kuti victory in 1960. As you granted Enahoro victory in 1960. As you gave us our independence from the wicked colonialist in 1960, so we pray once again that you deliver the suffering masses form the wicked oligopolists, the evil ones that conglomerate in Minna and Otta who feel they own Nigeria's destiny by using their loot to buy governors and even the presidency. Dear Lord, strike them down, we pray.

Let's pray, because For Nigeria To Grow, The Cabal Must Go!

Message from the #CabalMustGo Movement.

Dr. PerryBrimah.com ; the #CabalMustGo revolution can be joined on WhatsApp: +1-929-427-5305 ; Follow @EveryNigerian on twitter.or via Facebook.com/CabalMustGo