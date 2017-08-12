Alhaji Mujahid Asari-Dokubo has lambasts Charly Boy for his stand on Biafra.

In a recent video posted on youtube, the Ijaw born freedom fighter while pouring out his anger on the injustices meted on the oil producers by the Nigerian government, questioned why an individual like Theophilus Danjuma should be allocated an oil field. "people wrote laws and appropriated the resources of Ijaw people and gave it to Danjuma.....does Danjuma know the way to that place........he sold part of it for $500,000,000 (five hundred million dollars)...." The former leader of Ijaw Youth Council and the founder of Niger Delta People's Volunteer Force (NDPVF) did not mince words in condenming Diezani Alison-Madueke for playing into the hands of dubious individuals while she was the Minister of Petroleum.

The die-hard former militant took a swift at the stand of Charly Boy on Biafra and questioned his wisdom in taking such stand.