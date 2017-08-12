Buhari Can’t Resign – Kelvin Adegbenga

The National Coordinator of Integrity Youth Alliance, Kelvin Adegbenga on Friday has cautioned those calling for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari on the grounds of ill health to do it with human face and avoid demeaning the President for falling sick while in office.

Adegbenga, who described the protest as constitutional, however, cautioned that the President could not resign on ordinary sickness.

Adegbenga stated this in Lafia, Nasarawa State on Friday while on a working visit to the Secretariat of the Maikaya Campaign Organisation in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

This followed up as a result of the four days protest staged by Civil Society groups in Abuja, led by Charles Oputa where they demanded that Buhari should either return home from his treatment abroad or resign from office having spent over 90 days in a London Hospital.

Ibrahim Sabo DG Maikaya Campaign Organisation thanked the National Coordinator of the Integrity Youth Alliance for showing solidarity with their governorship aspirant, Alh Muhammed Musa Maikaya and urged the citizens to support restructuring that would bring positive changes and not those that will cause cleavage in terms of ethnic and religious compositions.

Signed: Kelvin Adegbenga 08054328498