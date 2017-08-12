PDP clears Ifeanyi Uba, Stella Oduah, 4 others Anambra governorship elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cleared six aspirants ahead of the party’s Anambra State primaries.

The party’s screening committee for its primaries announced this on Friday.

The chairman of the committee, Alhaji Adamu Waziri, has disclosed this while presenting the clearance certificates to the screened aspirants at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Seven aspirants submitted their nomination before the committee, however, only six of the them met the laid down conditions and were cleared.

Those cleared by the committee are: 1. Dr Ifeanyi Ubah 2. Sen. Stella Oduah, former Minister of Aviation 3. Dr Alex Obiogolu 4. Mr John Emeka 5. Lynda Ikpeazu 6. Mr Oseloka Obaze, former Secretary of Anambra State, who was given a conditional clearance, pending his full compliance with the provisions of the party.

The seventh aspirant, Mr Akolisa Ufodike, was not cleared because he is holding dual citizenship certificates.

NAN cites Waziri as saying that the committee was fair and firm in the conduct of the screening in line with relevant provisions of the law.