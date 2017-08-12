Military: Osinbajo inaugurates presidential panel on human rights abuses

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has inaugurated the presidential panel to review compliance of Nigeria military with human rights obligations.

The nine member judicial panel will be headed by a justice of the Court of Appeal, Biobele Georgewill.

Professor Osinbajo noted that the panel which is in response to continuous allegations of war crimes committed by the military will work within the ambit of the law to review the extant rules of engagement and the extent of compliance to it.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the panel has vowed that the group will work judiciously without any fear or favor and submit its report as expected within 90 days.

Amnesty International had accused the military of human rights abuse, excessive force and extra judicial killings of terrorists in the east as well as members of the indigenous people of Biafra in the south east.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media Publicity to the Acting President, Mr. Laolu Akande, said the commission is empowered to review extant rules of engagement applicable in the Nigerian Armed Forces, and the extent of compliance.

“It is also empowered to investigate alleged acts of violation, (by Nigerian security agencies) of international humanitarian and human rights law under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), Geneva Conventions Act, African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act and other relevant laws.

“The Commission equally has the mandate to investigate factors that might be militating against a speedy resolution of local conflicts and insurgencies and also advise on means of preventing violations of international humanitarian and human rights law in conflict situations.”

Members of the commission include Major-General Patrick Akem; Mr. Wale Fapohunda; Mrs. Hauwa Ibrahim; and Mr. Jibrin Ibrahim.