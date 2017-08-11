Kidnappers Whisks Eku Baptist Hospital Medical Director

Men of the underworld suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the Medical Director (MD) Dr Albert Aboloje, of Eku Baptist Government Hospital in Eku, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered on Friday that Dr. Aboloje was kidnapped at about 6p.m on Thursday and whisked to an unknown destination by a gang of arms-wielding gunmen.

A doctor attached to the hospital who confirmed the development, said the victim had stopped to buy roasted corn when the gunmen bounced on him and walked him into his vehicle before driving him to an unknown location.

“He was abducted at about 6p.m on Thursday at a spot where he had parked his car to buy roasted corn when a gang of hoodlums armed with pump action rifles shoved him into his car and zoomed off to an undisclosed destination,” a staff of the hospital told newsmen on Friday.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Susan Owumi, an officer of the Vehicle Inspection Officers and wife of a prominent businessman in Sapele who was abducted over a month ago has been freed by her captors.

Mrs. Owumi, who was kidnapped Sunday July 5th at her Amukpe home near Sapele area of the state, was released on Thursday amid wild celebration by her family members as her abductors had earlier demanded N15 million ransom.

Also, men of the Ughelli ‘A’ Division of the state Police command, in conjunction with the Vigilante Group of Nigeria have reportedly rescued a 17-month-old baby and her mother who were abducted by a gang of kidnappers.

The mother of the baby, identified as Ese Elijah, were kidnapped around Warri and whisked to Ughelli where the captors had been negotiating with the victims’ family until they were ambushed by the police and vigilante team on Friday morning.

Two of the gang members were reportedly arrested during the raid of their hideout at the Ekuigbo, Ughelli north council axis of the East-West road.

At press time, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Andrew Aniamaka, whom our correspondent contacted could not confirm the kidnap of the Medical Director.