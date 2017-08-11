Delta Police Command Query Report Accusing CP Of Connivance

The Delta State Police Command has noted with displeasure the news trending on social media with the headline: “Shocking Truth About The Problems Of Idumuje Ugboko Against Chinedu Odai (Ned Nwoko)”, accusing the police commissioner, Mr Zanna Ibrahim of conniving with one Mr Ned Nwoko to establish an Islamic emirate in Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniocha north local government area of the state.

In a press release made available to journalists Friday in Asaba, by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Andrew Aniamaka, the Command said, “The attention of the Delta State Police Command has been drawn to the above underlined article purportedly authored by one Osato Akinobare, et. al but posted on Abelnewsng.com, a social media platform, on August 3, 2017, by one Abel Orukpe”.

“The authors of the article shamelessly and unwisely accused the Commissioner of Police and his Deputy of conniving with a certain Chinedu Odai (Ned Nwoko) to establish an Islamic emirate in Idumuje Ugboko”.

The Command notes, without equivocation, that the piece is fallacious, mischievous, misleading, lacking realism and should be dismissed as an irresponsible propaganda and a calculated attempt to tarnish the good image of the Commissioner of Police and the entire Command.

It reiterates, for the umpteenth time, without any fear of contradiction, that all actions taken by the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Police Command and Zone ‘5’ Police Headquarters, Benin, as regards recent crisis at Idumuje Ugboko, have been professionally motivated by the sole interest of ensuring that peace and tranquility is maintained in the community and its environs, hence the CP’s unceasing appeals to the feuding parties to sheathe their swords and toe the path of lasting peace.

“It is no doubt, easier, especially within the confines of a paid ambient atmosphere, to criticize those in field of battle risking their lives to save other lives but, one should know where to draw the line”.

“By attempting to paint very upright, thorough-bred and hardworking officers in false image of religious bigots, the authors and sponsors of this sick article have unwittingly, simply portrayed themselves as cheap and irresponsible propagandists, not only sowing the seed of discord amongst brothers in Idumuje-Ugboko but also pouring mud on whomsoever desires earnest peace in the once peaceful and beatific community”.

While enjoining the good people of Idumuje-Ugboko and all lovers of peace in Delta to discountenance the inciting article and to toe the path of peace and progress, the command reiterates its avowed commitment to remain steadfast and continually exercise its constitutional responsibilities.