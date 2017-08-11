Just In... Gov Obiano Submits Party Nomination Form as APGA Screens Aspirants Tomorrow... #Anambra2017

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State few moments ago visited the APGA National Headquarters, Abuja to submit his Party Nomination Form for the November 18 Anambra Governorship Election.

The National Chairman of APGA, Ozonkpu Victor Oye; National Secretary, Labaran Maku; other members of the National Working Committee; delegates from APGA UK and a host of party faithful were on ground to receive the APGA governor who has redefined leadership through his sterling performance in less than 4 years in office.

In company of the governor was the Director General of his Campaign Organization, Chief Sir Victor Umeh, who is the immediate past National Chairman of APGA as well as the immediate past National Secretary Alhaji Sani Shinkafi.

The governor who arrived amidst cheers by obviously very happy party faithful and members of staff of the National Secretariat was led straight to the office where the nomination form was submitted.