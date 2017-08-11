The Press Can Save Nigeria From Political, Societal Ills --- Delta CP

The media, it has been said, has the undeniable force to save Nigeria from the current political, social and economic dilemma that has engulfed it, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr Zanna Ibrahim has said.

Mr Ibrahim gave the prediction Thursday while addressing members of the Asaba Correspondents’ Chapel and Indigenous Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council in his office in Asaba just as he tasked the press to always report events objectively without fear or favour.

He said reporting the truth which is the hallmark of journalism would definitely place the country above board in the eyes of the global communities.

He noted with optimism that if the mass media covers events as it propagates stories that could build and not destroy at this daisy period, Nigeria would certainly earn the respect of other nations as well as attract investors to do business in the country.

The CP who condemned the activities of social media in the recent times, urge media practitioners to rise to their responsibilities to assist in combating crime in order to build an environment that is secured and safe for the people.

According to Mr Ibrahim, who was miffed about the scores of agitation among Nigerians, pleaded that journalists should embark on vigorous drive to further expose the ills in the society without the exemption of any segment, be it the political class, civil societies and even the police force.

“For us in the police, we are ready for a change because we are part of the system. So, expose us, extend the whistle blowing to us to let us know how we are faring”, sounded the police boss who assured that there is no hiding place for any police officer who erred in the course of his/her duty.

He therefore expressed the police readiness to partner with the press and other stakeholders in a bid to reduce crime.

“The police”, he said, “had moved from the era of monster to friendship, for now, we are ready to partner with traditional rulers, the NGOs, the communities and indeed all and sundry to have adequate information. We will continue to relate and display fairness, equity in the discharge of our duties.

Earlier, chairmen of the two chapels, comrade Paul Osuyi and Comrade Barth Ozah commended the Commissioner for his efforts in fighting crime in the state.

They also assured the police boss of a cordial working relationship geared towards the exposure of criminal elements in the society.