Court remands Man Over Alleged Forgery Of Barrister's Documents in Osun

A Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State has ordered that a 44-year-old man, Akeem Yusuf, be remanded in Ilesa Prison Custody over alleged forgery of one Barrister Gbadebo Aliu Adeshina's documents.

The accused person was arraigned before the court on a count charge of forgery.

Prosecutor Lamidi Rasaki, told the court that the accused forged a letter head paper, seal, official stamp, and the signature of Barrister Gbadebo Aliu Adeshina & Co.Chamber and used the documents to prepare a letter of appeal to U K Embassy on the 13th of March,2017 at Kolabalogun Area, Osogbo.

He added that the committed offence contravened section 467(4)(8) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 voll.11 laws of Osun State Nigeria 2003.

However, Yusuf pleaded not guilty of the allegation preferred against him.

Counsel to the accused, Barrister Okobe Nagite applied for the bail of his client in the most liberal terms.

In her ruling, Magistrate Olubukola Awodele ordered that the accused person be remanded in Ilesa prison custody.

She afterwards, adjourned the matter to 25th of August 2017 for ruling on bail.