Court remands father for beating son to death in Osun

A 45-year- old mechanic, Sikiru Adebayo, has been remanded in police custody for allegedly beating his son to death.

The accused was arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State on a count charge of murder.

The Prosecutor, Duro Adekunle, told the court that the accused committed the offense on July 31, at Abidogun Zone 7 area in Osogbo.

Adekunle said the accused flogged his son, Uthman Adebayo to death after the son stole a belt belonging to a close neighbour.

He said the offense contravened Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. 11 Laws of Osun, 2003.

The plea of the accused was not taken.

Defense counsel, Mudashiru Balogun prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

Balogun said the case file submitted to the Directorate for Public Prosecution (DPP) when released, stipulated a manslaughter charge against his client but argued that the charge sheet brought before the court by the Prosecutor was on murder.

In her ruling, Magistrate Fatimoh Sodamade, however, turned down the bail application by the defense counsel and ordered for re- amendment of the charge sheet to indicate a manslaughter case as indicated by the DPP.

She ordered that the accused be kept in police custody and adjourned the case to Aug. 11 for mention.