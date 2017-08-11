Buhari-Osinbajo Govt Still Shielding Names of Looter Cabal One Month After Court Order

The criminal cabal who looted Nigeria silly under the Jonathan administration are still being shielded by the Buhari-Osinabjo government over a month after a court order to release their names.

In conspiracy with the looter cabal, the Buhari-Osinabjo government aggressively concealed the names of looters who had in unknown deals, refunded some of their loot to the Nigerian government while evading justice.

To this end, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) civil advocacy firm took the Buhari-Osinabjo government to court and in July received a court order on Freedom of Information suit number: FHC/CS/964/2016, compelling the Buhari-Osinbajo government to stop concealing the unscrupulous criminal looters of Nigeria's common wealth.

However, still bent on protecting the identities of these bigwig deplorable thieves, Attorney for the federation, Abubakar Malami after a FEC meeting on July 5th persisted on violating Section 4 (a) of the Freedom of Information Act 2011 by only offering to release the names of looters piecemeal while delaying and in effect continuing the conspiracy to conceal others. To date not a single cabal thief has been unveiled.

It is perturbing that while petty thieves who steal as little as a bag of Indomie noodles are immediately arrested and many times detained for years without trial, big cabal looters of the nation's treasury are being enthusiastically protected and defended by the Buhari-Osinbajo government. They say no justice no peace.

Nigerian youth are encouraged by the leadership to steal, kidnap and resort to terror, being oppressed by these terrorist cabal thieves protected by all governments in succession including the current APC leadership.

It is recalled that several months later, the Buhari-Osinbajo team is still covering up the high calibre cases of SGF Babachir Lawal accused of looting millions of dollars meant for the development of the Boko Haram ravaged northeast and NIA boss Ayo Oke, implicated in some $289 million foreign currency withdrawn at election time by the Jonathan government of which $43 million was discovered in a house in Ikoyi.

Concealing looters is one of the worst forms of corruption. Indeed it is better to catch and shame a thief than recover the loot as one is deterrent and divine and the other is merely material and temporal.

Nigerians can only accept that the change they voted for was a scam. Apparently, once politicians are elected on cabal-owned and sponsored parties, they will ultimately have no choice than to work for and protect the nefarious, scavenger looter cabal. For Nigeria to grow the #CabalMustGo.

