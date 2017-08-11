WHY ARE THE IDPS STILL IN THE CAMP DESPITE THE LIBERATION OF THEIR COMMUNITIES?.... BURATAI QUERIES

The Chief of Army Staff Lt. General Yusuf Tukur Buratai has questioned the reason why Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have refused to return to their librated communities.

General Buratai made this inquiry during an interview after flagging off the Nigerian Army Medical outreach at the NYSC camp, Maiduguri where IDPs from Damboa and Bama are accommodated..

The COAS said “I don’t know why the IDPs are still living in the IDP camps, after we have librated their communities”.

Earlier, the Acting Corps Commander of the Nigerian Army Medical Corps Brigadier General Clifford Wanda said the medical outreach is to cater for the medical needs of all the IDPs in the camp and that the exercise is going to be a continuous one.

He said, “the exercise cut across all departments which involves laboratory test, outpatient consultancy and surgery among other medical needs of the IDPs. We have dentists, surgeons, opthomologists among other medical experts from the Corps that are ready to render their service”

A beneficiary, Malama Yagana Bukar thanked the Nigerian Army for the gesture of free medical services adding that the gesture will help in no small measure in addressing their medical challenges, as they prepare to go back to their librated communities.