Truecaller integrates video calling capability with Google Duo

The feature goes live, elevating Truecaller as a one-stop suite for voice, text, Flash messaging and video calls

LAGOS, Nigeria, 10 August 2017,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-Expanding its feature set, Truecaller announced its integration with Google Duo, allowing users to make video calls directly through the Truecaller app on Android and iOS platforms.

The new feature will now make high quality video calling available to its 250 million plus users globally. This update enables users to launch a Duo video call with a single tap within the Truecaller app, and switches between WiFi and cellular data for uninterrupted conversation on-the-go. Truecaller integration with Google Duo is available for Android and iOS users as a permission-based service, by which users will be able to opt in and out at any time. Google Duo has also been rated as the highest quality video calling app recently by an NDTV Gadgets 360 study.

Elaborating upon Truecaller's end-to-end communication platform, the integration of Google Duo offers yet another way for users to connect. Following the launch of Flash Messaging in April, the Google Duo-Truecaller integration will now enable video-first users with the communication mode of their choice.

Commenting on the launch, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, VP of Product, Truecaller, said, "Sometimes voice and text just aren't enough and nothing beats the experience of communicating face to face. We're very excited to announce the next step in delivering a one-stop communication platform for Truecaller users globally. By having a fantastic partner like Google, we can provide a high-quality video experience to millions of users using Google Duo"

"Video calling should work for everybody, regardless of what platform they are on. Our aim is to make video calling simple, fast, and available to everyone," said Amit Fulay, Head of Duo at Google. "With this Truecaller integration, we're able to bring a better video calling experience to millions of new users."