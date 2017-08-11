Local Govt Retirees demand prompt pension payment from Osun Govt

In what can be stated as a new twist to the pension crisis existing between a faction of pensioners in Osun state and the State Government, Local government retirees and pensioners under the aegies of "Forum Of Local Government Retirees" on Thursday, asked the State Government to stop the payment of modulated salaries.

They also asked the Government for a prompt payment of their pension.

Addressing journalists in Osogbo, chairman of the group, Olanipekun Oluwafemi accused the Rauf Aregbesola led government of shortchanging local government system in the system through the modulated salaries totalling to one year arrears.

"Our members across the length and breadth of Osun State have suffered untold hardship because of the said modulated payment made to us."

The local government retirees also accused financial institutions for delaying even the modulated payments.

"Pensions are not supposed to be deductible because it barely holds body and soul together. Fatalities have been recorded. At times, the modulated payment do not come as at when due and when enquiries are made,banks have been fingered at times as delaying the payment which is gruesome."

The Local government Forum thus made their demands to include "the full payment of pensions, prompt payment of all local government pensioners without delay, prosecution of fingered financial institutions who have made life unbearable for them.

They also requested for a public display of the financial position of the Local Government in the state in the spirit of FOI bill.