NIGERIANS, ARISE AND DEFEND YOUR DEMOCRATIC MANDATE NOW!

The Centre for Civil Society and Justice (CCSJ) joins millions of patriotic individuals and groups to solidarize with the President Muhammadu Buhari's administration in its avowed commitment and resoluteness to frontally attack and decimate corruption, before it kills us.

It is a known fact that the cankerworm of corruption is responsible for the pitiable image of Nigeria in the comity of Nations and the international ridicule that we have been subjected to for a long time.

But with the coming on board of the Buhari administration, we are witnesses to a renewed drive and zeal into the anti corruption war which is commendable, should be embraced and supported by patriots who are desirous of Nigeria reclaiming it's lost glory.

However, we are not oblivious of the subterranean plots, campaign of blackmail and calumny as well as sabotage by anti democratic elements and enemies of the Nigeria people who seem determined to ensure that Nigeria remains the sleeping giant, but by God's grace, they shall fail as always.

These enemies of Nigeria's progress and development plots to destabilize and cause disaffection in the country is growing by leaps and bounds, hence there is urgent need by the Nigerian people to come out enmasse and say, Enough is Enough!

We deplore and condemn in strong terms the reckless, provocative, ignorant, mischievous and illegal call by some shenanigans on President Muhammadu Buhari to either return home now to perform his executive functions or resign. It is a known fact that on proceeding on medical vacation in UK, Mr. President fulfilled the constitutional requirements as enshrined in section 145 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended by transferring power to the Vice President as acting President through a letter to the National Assembly and thus, we wonder whose interest these misguided elements are serving other than that of their sponsors.

It is in this vein, that Centre for Civil Society and Justice (CCSJ) has decided to mobilize Nigerians from today to keep faith with the good works of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration to return Nigeria on the path of glory.

We at CCSJ like millions of silent patriotic Nigerians and groups hereby reaffirm our absolute faith and trust in the President Buhari's administration notwithstanding the machinations of agents of corruption and destabilization.

Therefore, we are saying that from today 10th August 2017, we will be holding a rally/protest march here at unity fountain for the next one month and beyond in order to send a clear and unambiguous message to agents of chaos and disunity, that Nigerians are solidly behind President Muhammadu Buhari's administration based on our democratic mandate entrusted in him on 28th March, 2015.

We join hands in prayers and fellowship for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari to return soon to pilot the affairs of the Nigerian state to greatness.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Thanks.

Yours Sincerely,

Comrade Prince Goodluck Obi,

Convener.