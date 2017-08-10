MADUMERE TASKS NNPC ON MORE INVESTMENTS IN IMO

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has charged Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC to brace up to meet up with the ever increasing need for her goods and services by providing additional facilities in Imo State.

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere in a group photograph with a delegation from Nigeria National Petroleum Commission Retail Limited led by its Managing Director, Engr. Adeyemi Adetunji when the group paid a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor in Government House, Owerri, Imo State yesterday

Prince Madumere made the suggestion yesterday in his office when a delegation of NNPC Retail Limited led by its Managing Director, Engr Adetunji Adeyemi paid him a courtesy visit in the Government House, Owerri, Imo State.

He attributed the exponential increase in the demand for petroleum products and call for the expansion of the NNPC mega Station outlets in the State to the continual progression the population of the State. He linked the development to the transformation being witnessed in the State through the strategic policy thrust of Owelle Rochas Okorocha led Rescue Mission government. “Imo State has become a tourist State. Our state is the fastest growing city in the country and this is not unconnected with the massive infrastructural developments in the State. There is qualitative free education policy in the State. Through Urban renewal programme, the State has become a destination for the majority of Nigerians especially those in South-South and South East. Every day, we keep having increment both in in-bound and out-bound traffic. This can explain the reason for the call”, he enthused

He therefore urged the Corporation to increase the number of its petroleum mega stations in the State without further delay. He said the call is necessary so as to check the excesses of ‘black sheep’ among some of the independent dealers in times of scarcity.

Prince also solicited for more NNPC presence in the State through other investments and social corporate responsibility in appreciation of the warm embrace of Imo people to their venture in the State.

While acknowledging NNPC as the nucleus of Nigerian economy, Prince Madumere promised to assist the Corporation by ensuring that their requests are brought to the knowledge of Governor Okorocha for consideration.

Earlier in his remarks, Engr Adetunji Adeyemi said they were in the State to appreciate the State government for their support to the corporation.

He expressed NNPC’s desire to expand its services product line, promising to ensure that products are available in the state at competitive.

He solicited for approval of land for the construction of the NNPC stations in the senatorial districts in the state.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media