20-year old garbage collector sentenced to 6 Months Imprisonment For Stealing Aluminium Frames 

General News | 10 August 2017 15:56 CET

By Nofisat Marindoti, The Nigerian Voice, Osogbo

A garbage collector, Yusuf Muhammad has been sentenced to six months imprisonment by a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State for stealing aluminium window frames.

The stolen building adornments were valued N50,000.

It was gathered that the 20-year-Old Convict, Muhammad immediately took to his heel after he successfully removed and packed the window frames into a sack.

He was however, later apprehended by the pursuing mob and handed to the Police.

Prosecutor, Mr. Mireti Wilson told the court that Yusuf Muhammad stole a bunch of aluminum frames valued N50,000, a property of Olasunkanmi on the 20th of July, 2017 at Service Area, Ilobu Road, Osun State at exactly 3:45pm.

He added that the offence is contrary to section 381(1) and punishable under section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol.11 laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

Meanwhile, Muhammad pleaded guilty of the offence preferred against him.

In his plea, the Defense Counsel, P.O Ofoyeju humbly implored the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing the convict.

In her ruling, Magistrate Adenike Olowolagba sentenced the convict to 6 months imprisonment without the option of fine.


