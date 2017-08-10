BE SECURITY CONSCIOUS, AVOID HATE SPEECHES

Wife of the governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, has charged youth corps members posted to the state, to be security conscious and to avoid hate speeches.

She gave the admonition today at the Nigerian Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos, when she paid a courtesy visit to the Batch A, Stream II corps members, deployed to the state for the mandatory one-year national service.

Mrs. Ambode noted that the founding fathers of the NYSC did a great job of establishing the scheme that brings corps members of diverse socio-cultural, political, economic and religious background together, for the main purpose of promoting peace, unity, discipline and leadership qualities.

According to her, “Till date the NYSC scheme remain relevant and the most skilled youth organization in the country, sort after by the most establishments to partner with because of its relevance and capacity to disseminate and implement government policies and programmes in nooks and cranny of the country”.

The governor’s wife who expressed satisfaction with the level of comportment of the corps members, also advised them to always obey camp rules and avoid travelling without authorization as required by camp regulations.

She said, ‘I wish to assure you of your safety in Lagos State and the warm reception by the good people of Lagos State. The State Government takes the security of corps members and the citizenry as top priority’.

Mrs. Ambode who spoke glowingly about the markets and tourist sites in the state also said: ‘I am sure you will want to go round and visit some of those places within your host communities during your service year. I will however admonish you to remain security conscious at all times and avoid leaving the camp or travelling without the approval of the managers of the scheme’.

She implored them to continue to uphold the ideals upon which the scheme was founded, urging them to also pay attention to various camp activities like capacity-building lectures, skill acquisition/entrepreneurship trainings and others, as they would find them useful in future.

Earlier in his welcome address, the state coordinator, Prince Mohammed Momoh, disclosed that the orientation course which started sixteen days ago, had a total of two thousand, seven hundred and fifty eight corps members.

According to him, the orientation camp remained a ground for corps members to discover and showcase their in-born talents, as well as an enlightenment forum on how to be relevant and make a living out of such talents.

Delivering the vote of thanks on behalf other corps members, Mr. Kelani Omowunmi, appreciated the governor’s wife for seeing to their welfare and assured that all that had been learnt at the camp would be put to great use.

Folashade Kadiri( Mrs.)

Asst Director, Public Affairs

Office of the Wife of the Governor of Lagos State.

10th August, 2017

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (6th right); NYSC State Coordinator, Prince Mohammed Momoh (5th right); and corps members, when the governor's wife visited the 2017 Batch 'A' Stream II, corps members, at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Iyana-Ipaja, Agege, Lagos State, on Thursday, 10th August, 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, inspecting the 'Quarter Guard' mounted in her honour, during the her visit to the 2017 Batch 'A' Stream II, corps members, at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Iyana-Ipaja, Agege, Lagos State, on Thursday, 10th August, 2017.

