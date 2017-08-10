Ekiti NULGE Boss Prostrated for Fayose Before LG Workers Were Paid-Faparusi

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Hon Bamidele

Faparusi, has advised governor Ayodele Fayose to stop treating Ekiti

workers like slaves in the payment of salaries.

Faparusi said it sounded so unfathomable and authoritarian for the

local government workers through their President, Nigerian Union of

Local Government Employees, Ekiti chapter , Com. Bunmi Ajimoko, to

have prostrated and rolled on the ground before the governor

consented to pay their 2015 Leave Bonus and deductions .

In a statement in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, Faparusi declared that

Fayose as a self-acclaimed Prophet must know that a labourer is due

for his pay and such should be redeemed as and when due as commanded

by the scripture.

Faparusi bemoaned that for Fayose to have allegedly subjected the

workers to trauma after receiving bumper allocations and bailout

before paying them signposted an establishment of a totalitarian

government in Ekiti under a democratic setting.

The governorship aspirant said Ekiti received a sum of N5.2 billion

from the federation account last month and got another N4.7 billion

from the FG’s bailout , which ordinarily could pay a total of three

month salaries and leave bonuses for 2015 and 2016 to all workers.

He argued that after consultation with the labour leaders, including

Chairmen of Nigeria Labour Congress, Com de Adesanmi and his

counterpart in Trade Union Congress, Com. Odunayo Adesoye , the

governor agreed to pay only one month salary to State workers and

2015 leave bonus , which he had redeemed.

Faparusi added that the governor also paid the local government

workers their 2015 deductions and 2015 leave bonus without any salary

paid, in spite of the spirited and concerted efforts made by Ajimoko,

including rolling on the floor at Osuntokun Villa, governor’s lodge in

Ado Ekiti in the presence of all labour leaders.

“Under Dr Kayode Fayemi, several appointments were made. Former

Governor Fayemi appointed about 45-member cabinet and several

Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants and added to the

State civil service the wage bill was N2.5 billion monthly.

“But now, Governor Fayose, hiding under economic recession pruned

down the appointments to about 30-member cabinet and with few

special assistants reportedly less than 20 and he was still claiming

a monthly wage bill of N2.5 billion while the LG is N1.4 billion

even when available records at the Accountant General’s office

confirmed that the authentic State’s wage bill was N1.7 billion when

that of LG is N1.1 billion .

“Even at N2.5b wage bill, the staggering N9.9 billion received by

both local and state government can pay three months salaries for both

State and local government’s civil servants and the 2015 leave bonus

across board.

“So, Governor Fayose should stop treating the workers like slaves. He

should know that the State runs a full-fledged monolithic economy

resting primarily on civil service architecture and whatever affected

that arm will permeate to all sectors like Ekiti people are currently

groaning under hardship under the reign of terror as typified by

Governor Fayose”.

On the incendiary comment allegedly credited to Fayose that President

Muhammadu Buhari had been placed on life support in a London hospital

since June 7, 2017, when his sickness allegedly relapsed, Faparusi

said such caustic comment is capable of pitting the country against

each other along ethnic lines.

Faparusi contended that Governor Fayose, as a leader of the PDP was

supposed to play opposition role, but added that such should be done

with dignity and candour and not for personal gains as being allegedly

done in this wise.

“Governor Fayose was expected to play opposition role, no doubt about

that but the party structure could have played the role he has been

playing better if he has respect for constituted authorities.

“Governor Fayose is a man that loathed development of institution and

party structure with passion. Rather than fortifying the PDP to be

able to play opposition role, he decided to hijack their roles and

subsumed them to the extent that the state PDP under Barrister Gboyega

Oguntuase and Jackson Adebayo as Publicity Secretary was a shadow of

itself.

“I want to plead with Nigerians to ignore Fayose’s ranting and

perceive him as being grossly infantile and callow to be a governor

under an ideal society except in a degenerated society like Nigeria”,

he concluded.