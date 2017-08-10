Kogi West 2019: Group calls on Teejay Yusuf to contest for Senate

Kogi West Youth leaders, under the aegis of Coalition of Kogi West Youth for Good Governance (CKWYGG), have urged Honorable Ayo Tajudeen Yusuf (Teejay), the Honorable memeber representing the good people of Kabba/Bunu-Ijumu Federal constituency to contest for the 2019 kogi west senatorial election.

Leader of the group, Alhaji Ahmed musa from lokoja, who made the call at the Wednesday in lokoja, said the District (kogi west) was in dire need of a leader “who is visionary, courageous and proactive, and that is what Teejay Yusuf represents.”

Ahmad said the Coalition took a critical study of the activities of Teejay from 2011 in kabba/Bunu-Ijumu Federal constituency till date and concluded that “he is the messiah that kogi west needs at this moment in the history of its existence. We are proud of his good works and particularly impressed with his efforts to better the lives of Kabba/Bunu-Ijumu Federal Constituency people and beyond."

He said the group was mobilising thousands of kogi west electorates to support its call on Teejay Yusuf and promised to work with other “vibrant political and non-political organisations in kogi west to embark on house-to-house campaign with the view to guaranteeing victory, come 2019.”

Ahmad said the district was bedevilled with social challenges “which are affecting development,” stressing that the group was frantically begging Honorable Teejay Yusuf to “come out and save Kogi west from poor representation.”

According to him, Teejay has demonstrated that he is a true democrat with all his achievements in office and urged Kogi west leaders to support him for 2019.

"We are calling on all kogi west senatorial district stakeholders within and outside the state to prevail upon him to consider to run for Senate come 2019.”