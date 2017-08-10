 Egyptians are not God (1)

“For these Egyptians are mere humans, not God! Their horses are puny flesh, not mighty spirits! When the LORD clenches his fist against them, they will stumble and fall…” Isaiah 31:3

God will deal decisively, deadly blows to your enemies this time around. They have been tolerated long enough and they now mistake this divine patience to mean weakness. Like the Pharaoh of Egypt, they deal terribly with us and also ask, “Who is that God that can save us from their hands?” They deal with us and also deride our God. Jesus! Now, even if we continue to keep quiet, God will not. It is time for the Almighty to show up and I assure you that He will not disappoint. True. He has waited for them to repent, to let us be, but they take the grace for granted, for weakness, for foolishness. Now, you will see what will happen.

Egypt in the bible represents the land of oppression – physical and spiritual. It can also represent a state of ungodliness, godlessness. Egyptians are the oppressors. They represent the brutal, stubborn, mindless, wicked, organized, bold, proud and determined enemies. Enemies that have vowed to destroy us and whatever we represent. I take it for granted also that you know that there are levels of enemies. There are enemies that will stop at envying you. There are ones that will go further to mock and backbite you. Yet, there are others that will actually go beyond all these to deliberately plan on how to harm you physically and spiritually. These are the ‘Pharaohs and the Egyptians’. They will never retreat from attacking us unless God stops them by force. Like Pharaoh they have vowed never to let you go into your blessings and inheritance. But I see them sinking today like Pharaoh sank in the Red Sea. No, you didn’t hear me well. I said that every Pharaoh pursuing you will sink today in the mighty name of Jesus!

The ‘Egyptians’ represent those proud, heartless and boastful enemies. They boast of their power over you. They boast of their strength, the connections and their advantage over you. They also boast of their weapons – spiritually and physically. They boast that that they will keep you down and eventually eliminate you. These are the category of enemies God is addressing here. Now, the word of God is saying to you that these boastful ‘Egyptians’, enemies are mere humans and not God. They a puny (weak) flesh. Their threats will surely come to nothing. Yes, they will perish with their threats and you will celebrate your victory. Share this message. We will continue.

