GOV. GANDUJE SIGNS KANO PRIVATE HEALTH INSTITUTIONS BILL INTO LAW

Governor Abdullahi Umar of Kano state has signed the state Private Health Institutions Agency Bill 2017 into law after passage by the state House of Assembly.

Speaking shortly after signing the bill at the Council Chamber, Government House, Kano, Gov. Ganduje explained that “the new agency is aimed at ensuring best practices in the health sector, in line with laid down state and federal rules”.

With this development, he stated that government would keep a keen eye on private health institutions and practitioners as well as ensure that clients are not over charged.

“The new agency has powers to shut down any hospital that infringes upon existing laws and to also pay revenues duly to the government”, he elaborated adding that it will supervise herbal and Islamic medicine practitioners.

The governor regretted that several health institutions in the state do not have the requisite facilities, trained manpower and infrastructure to offer good quality health services.

Salihu Tanko Yakasai

DG Media & Communications

Government House Kano

August 9, 2017.