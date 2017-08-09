The University of Ibadan Alumni Association (UIAA), Lagos Branch has put everything in place for the forthcoming event tagged THE GREAT-RE-UNION" which is part of the activities to herald the UIAA National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting here in Lagos. The event in itself is meant to gather Greatest UITES across different generations especially those staying and doing business in Lagos under one roof to discuss, network, celebrate, unwind and learn from the Elders of the Association. The Great Re-Union tagged " EKO 2017" is scheduled for Friday 25th, August, 2017 at the Island Club, No 3, Island Club Road, Onikan, Lagos with red carpet& cock-tail starting by 5.00pm.

The present leadership of the UIAA Lagos under the Chairmanship of Mr. Odugbemi Sina reiterated the importance of the event as he was quoted" we intend to use event to unveil the plan to repositioning UIAA Lagos Branch to the SERVICE LEVEL established by the older generation which impacted University of Ibadan as a citadel of learning and to equally have opportunity of tapping from the reservoir and wealth of knowledge of those Elder Alumnus who have contributed immensely to the association, University of Ibadan and Nigeria as a whole. It is a nite full of pot-pourri of activities, hence, we are inviting all UITES in Lagos across generations to be part of this" he posited.

Part of the activities lined up for the nite includes Keynote Address on the theme - The Imperative of Alumni Associations in Social and Educational Development by Prof. T.G.O Gbadamosi (An Erudite Scholar), Unveiling of the 3D of UIAA Lagos Dream (Secretariat/House), Awards & Investiture into UIAA Lagos Hall of Honour, Elders Nite Out, music & comedy performance etc The event will be anchored by Mr. Tunji Sotimirin and Gbenga Windapo.

According to the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Mr. Alayande Stephen T. , he said " this event is a massive opportunity for us to further galvanize all Greatest UITES in Lagos to re-emphasize the importance of belonging and becoming active in Alumni Association, then, ultimately play their roles in advancing the cause of the University of Ibadan and the nation as a whole. The event will be used to unveil the new UIAA Lagos Chapters and celebrate some selected Greatest UITES/individuals and companies who are doing exploits in their chosen fields/careers and importantly those who have over the years contributed immensely to the cause/progress of the UIAA Lagos as a whole"' he averred.

Some of the important dignitaries that are expected to be part of the event are Dr. M.O Omolayole, Elder F.A.O Ohiwerei, Prof. Duro Oni, Chief Jibola Ogunsola, Sir. Remi Omotoso, Dr. Emene Johnson Jessa, Mr. Victor Famuyibo, Dr. Chris Asoluka, Sir. Kayode Otitoju, Mr. Tunji Bello, Hon. Rotimi Agunsoye, Hon. Jimoh Muyiwa, Jahman Anikulapo, Ifedayo Olarinde(Freeze), Dr. Sola Fosudo etc.

The event is supported by Nigeria Breweries, Zmirage Multimedia Limited, Eagles House Global Resources, Grand Oak Nigeria Limited, Guinness Nigeria, Tangalo Nigeria Ltd etc

Aiki Damilola

For: The Publicity Team