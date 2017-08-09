Sales Woman in court over alleged theft of Company's Bags Of Rice

A 35-year-Old sales woman, Bukola Omotayo has been dragged before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State for allegedly stealing 15 Bags of Rice, an asset belonging to a company owned by one Muyiwah Agarah.

Omotayo was said to have been a monthly pay worker ordered to be supervising Rice Department of the investment under the authority of her boss, Agarah but used the privilege to steal 15 Bags of Rice valued N232,500.

The Prosecutor, Taiwo Adegoke told the court that the accused stole 15 Bags of Rice valued N232,500, a property of Muyiwa Agarah sometimes in July(Time and Day were not stated) at Ayoola Street in Osogbo.

He added that the offence is contrary to and punishable under section 390 of the Criminal Code 34,Vol.11 laws of Osun State Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the accused pleaded not guilty of the offense preferred against her.

The Defense Counsel, Taiwo Adegoke applied for the bail of the suspect in the most liberal, adding that she would provide reliable sureties if granted bail.

In his ruling, Magistrate Adenike Olowolagba granted the accused bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

While filling this report, the accused person had not perfected her bail.

Olowolagba however adjourned the case to 6th of September, 2017.