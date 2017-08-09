24 Secondary, Primary Schools Underway In Delta, As Government Reopens Two Closed Down Schools

In his bid to reach out to Deltans with education, in fulfillment of his SMART Agenda, twenty-four secondary and primary schools have been approved by the Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration in Delta State.

This was disclosed Tuesday by the state Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, shortly after the State Executive Council (SEC), meeting held in Government House, Asaba.

The Information Commissioner said out of the 24, eight are primary schools, 14 are secondary schools and two secondary schools that were closed down by the Buhari/Idiagbon military regime.

According to Mr. Ukah, the primary schools are Saitoru Primary School, Enekorogha, Akporowo Primary School, Youbebe, Iyeye Primary School, Iyeye, and Bobougbene Primary School, Bobougbene, all in Burutu Local Government Area.

Others are Ozumu Primary School, Ugute-Ogume, Ndokwa West, Jero Primary School, Aza-Ama, Olubakagbene Primary School, Olubakagbene, and Ugogomeje Primary School, Koko, all in Warri North.

The commissioner listed the secondary schools to include, Isioma Onyeobi College and Agulu Secondary School, both in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area, Oruchi Comprehensive High School, Amachai, Okpanam, Oshimili North, Ugwa Secondary School, Obodougwa-Ogume, Ndokwa West, Government Secondary School, Owhelogbo, Isoko North, Orie Secondary School, Orie-Irri, Isoko South, and Odovie Secondary School, Odovie, Ughelli North.

Also approved are Odedegho Secondary School, Odedegho, Ughelli North, Obi-Obeti Secondary School, Obi-Obeti, Ukwuani, Wobomini Secondary School, Uyabebekorogha, Warri North, Umulo Secondary School, Umulo-Olomu, Ughelli South, Apelebiri College, Bolou-Apelebri, Patani, Egbo-Ideh Secondary School, Egbo-Ideh, Ughelli South and Abalagada Secondary School, Abalagada, Ndokwa East.

The two schools that were closed down but now reopened by the state government are Ogbolubiri Secondary School, Ogbeigbene, Burutu Local Government Area and Omosuomo Secondary School, Omosuomo Waterside, Ughelli South.

Mr. Ukah further revealed that the State Executive Council also approved the completion of the new town resettlement for Okerenkoko in Gbaramatu, Warri South West Local Government Area.