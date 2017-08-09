Brothers Docked Over Alleged Fraud Of  N120,000 in Osun

The Osun State Police command has arraigned two Brothers before an Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, the State capital over alleged fraud of N120,000.

The Suspect; Mustapha Owolabi (55) andAzeez Owolabi (48) were arraigned before the court on a 2-count-charge of conspiracy and fraud.

Prosecutor Ajayi Sunday told the court that the accused brothers conspired to collect the sum of N120,000 from one Matiu Oke and one Odewale Olayemi between March and April at Owode Igbona in Osogbo with a pledge to complete four rooms apartment for them at their father's house but failed to do it and did not refund the money.

He added that the offence is contrary to and punishable under section 421 of the Criminal Code 34,Vol.11 laws of Osun State Nigeria 2003.

When the count charges were read to the accused persons , they pleaded not guilty of the offense.

The Defense Counsel, Abdul Lateef Imran applied for the bail of the suspects in the most liberal terms, adding that they would provide reliable sureties if granted bail.

In his ruling,Magistrate Olubukola Awodele granted the accused person the bail of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case to the 8th of October, 2017 for hearing.