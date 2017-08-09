Charly Boy slumps, others wounded as police fire tear gas to disperse anti-Buhari protesters

Popular musician, Charles Oputa, a.k.a Charly Boy, has, Tuesday, reportedly collapsed in Abuja following inhalation of tear gas canisters shot at him and other protesters demanding that President Muhammadu Buhari resumes office or resigns if incapable of continuing his duties as president of Nigeria.

The daily sit-out protest embarked upon by a coalition of Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, led by Charly Boy and Deji Adeyanju, one of the conveners and others, on Monday and which continued on Tuesday at the Abuja House in London and at the Millennium park, opposite the Unity Fountain, Maitama, Abuja in Nigeria, turned sour when the anti-riot policemen began firing tear gas canisters and high velocity stream of water to disperse them.

A journalist and one other protester also got wounded. Also, one of the conveners of the protest, Deji Adeyanju, tweeted a video of their visit to a Silverbird Journalist and another wounded citizen at a clinic situated at the Federal Secretariat complex.

The protesters under the aegis of Concerned Nigerians and “Our Mumu Don Do” Advocacy, who marched from Unity Fountain near the Transcorp Hilton Hotel to the gate of Presidential Villa, where they made their demands.

They lamented that for over 90 days President Buhari left and lived outside the country leaving room for persons they referred to as unelected individuals to manipulate the institutions of state. They also accused his aides and associates of stage managing Buhari's health status and failing to open up to Nigerians to the true situation with the president.