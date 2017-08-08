 IMO GOVT. CALLS FOR STRENGTHENING OF  UNITY OF NIGERIA

Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has reiterated the need to sustain the unity of Nigeria as a corporate entity.

Okorocha made the call through his Deputy, Prince Eze Madumere yesterday during the graduation ceremony and passing out parade of the 21ist inspectorate basic course of the Nigerian Immigration Service training school Umuowa in Orlu local government area of Imo state.

He stated that Nigeria Immigration Service has a major role to play in keeping Nigeria sovereignty sacred. He pointed out that a porous border can lead to the influx of undesirable elements who may course trouble and promote cross boarder criminal activities, which he said could compromise the peace, security of life and property of the citizenry.

He called for the diversification of the economy which is mostly dependent on oil. He added that diversification of economy will also reduce the level at which the country is fast becoming a dumping ground. He also commended President Buhari for promoting local manufactured goods and putting some of the youths off the streets through his massive empowerment programmes .

Admonishing the officers to be gallant and good ambassadors of Nigeria Immigration Service, the governor promised to assist the training school in the provision of basic amenities, which he said is in line with the ongoing effort of the Rescue Mission Government to make Imo a desirable place through its ongoing urban renewal programme.

Earlier in his address, the Minister of Interior, LT General Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (rtd) who was represented at the occasion by a member of the board of trustees of Nigeria Prison Service, Nigeria Immigration Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Brig. Gen. Jafaru commended the determination and spirited efforts of the Comptroller General of NIS to transform the Service and the zeal to improve the facilities in the training institutions, man power development and prayed that the tempo be sustained .

The Minister congratulated the graduating students and urged them to join hands on the crusade to reform the Nigeria Immigration Service. He assured them of the Ministry” continued support towards the improvement of the training institutions and human resources development.

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service NIS, Muhammed Babandede commended the Commandant of the training institution, Dominic Obetta for his doggedness and commitment towards transforming the infrastructural development of the school.

He therefore called for synergy among security agencies in the country towards making the country a safe place, pointing out that no single security agency can do the job alone.

The Comptroller General advocated for a shift on acquisition and dependent on certificate, adding that competence and talent should be determining factors for promotion of officers and justification of duties. He promised to pay attention to the challenges confronting the training school.

The Commandant of the school, Dominic Obetta revealed that the school has produced a total of 5875 grandaunts since the inception in 1994.

He reeled out some of the problems of the institution which included poor staff quarters, lack of vehicles for the commandant and buses for the school among other needs. He therefore called for assistance.

He thanked the Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha for providing the school the enabling environment to operate.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor of Imo State on Media