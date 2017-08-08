Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Partners Delta Government To Mitigate Flooding Challenge In Asaba

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Asaba Branch has sought partnership with the Delta State Government towards mitigating the ugly challenge of flooding in Asaba, Delta State Capital Territory.

This working synergy was established recently when the NSE Executive paid a courtesy visit to the Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, where they presented a Technical Report on Storm-Water Management and Control to him.

The NSE Chairman, Engr. Bemigho Ofoeyeno appreciated the Governor for granting the body the audience to present its findings on the Flood-Water Management and Control in Asaba and its environs, disclosing that the NSE was not unaware of efforts made so far by the present administration on flood control through the SMART Agenda that has created immense impact on development already.

Aside proffering solutions to the perennial flooding challenge in Asaba which was encapsulated in the report, the Chairman appealed to the conscience of the governor to appoint Engineers into the Governing Councils of the State Tertiary Institutions, Boards of Government Establishments and others requiring the services and standing presence of Engineers.

He explained that the essence is to inject some level of professionalism into the system for the sustainability of the aspirations of this administration as documented in the SMART Agenda of government.

Ofoeyeno however, informed the governor that the land initially allocated to NSE for her secretariat was taken over by government, pleading to him to use his good office to approve and re-allocate another plot of land for the Society to build her secretariat.

Earlier, a renowned engineer and member of the Delta State House of Assembly, representing Aniocha North Constituency, Hon. Engr. Emeka Nwaobi had briefed the governor on the effort the Technical Committee of the society had put-in to document the Report on the Storm-Water Management and Control, which was fired up during a courtesy call on him by members of NSE, where he had to challenge them to come up with a solution to the flooding menace in Asaba.

Nwaobi reassured the Governor that with the report already handy, the flooding challenge in Asaba would soon be a thing of the past. He informed the Governor that the Technical Committee of NSE had identified the historical flood situation within the Asaba Capital City and its environs, with particular attention to the following areas: Direct Labour Agency (DLA) Road/Jesus Saves Road/Agric Road/Nnebisi Road/Edozie Okonkwo Street (Beside FMC), Junior Staff Quarters, Erhuvwu Club Road and Kingsley Emu Street within Phase IV, Okpanam Road, Mariam Babangida Road/WAEC Road/DBS Road, Ogbolu Onwuka (SSS Road), St. Brigid’s Road at Umuaji Junction, Eagle Square Area of Okpanam Road, Umuagu Quarters and Ogbe-Ilo Quarters.

However, among other things in the recommendations suggested by Hon. Nwaobi, he strongly advised that the state government should implement the recommendation provided in the Asaba Flood Water Drainage Design for parts of Asaba, and that there must be a complete Topographical Mapping of the entire Asaba Capital Territory as to what has been produced by the Consultant (Jefcon & Associates Ltd), which only covered the Core Areas of Asaba.

Commending the NSE for taking such a proactive step in assisting government find solution to the flooding challenge, Governor Okowa assured NSE and Deltans that the report would be implemented with a view to controlling flood within the Capital City of Asaba.

The Governor recognized the effort of the previous administration in trying to control the flood, assuring that deliberate actions would be taken almost immediately to ensure an urgent end to the flooding menace in Asaba.

“We have already awarded contract for some sewers at the Jesus Saves and DBS areas. Beyond the funding constraints, we will do everything possible within our commitment to tackle the flooding in Asaba. There was Asaba Master-plan, but going forward, the Topographical Mapping of Asaba as suggested would be handled by a Consultant with the Capital Territory Development Agency”, he said.

Okowa however, stated that there are no lands again in Asaba, but assuring NSE he would do something with regards to finding a land, if not in Asaba but within the Capital Territory for the NSE to build her secretariat.