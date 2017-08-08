PDP House won’t be rebuilt with termites infested woods – Fayose’s aides replies Buruji’s group

Special Assistant to the Governor of Ekiti State on Public

Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka has dismissed comments by

those gathered in Lagos today, by Senator Buruji Kashamu and paraded

as PDP leaders in the Southwest, saying; “the PDP house will not be

rebuilt with termites infested woods.”

Olayinka, who reacted to the call by the Kashamu group that the

National Caretaker Committee, led by Sen Ahmed Makarfi should desist

from relating with Governor Fayose as it regards the South West zone,

said; “Governor Ayodele Fayose will not waste his time on people whose

faces are abhorred in the gathering of people of good conscience.”

He said; “Governor Fayose is more concerned with rebuilding the PDP

and it is sure that the PDP house will not be reconstructed with

termites infested woods.”

The Governor’s spokesperson described those gathered by Senator Buruji

Kashamu in his hotel in Lagos today, as pseudo PDP members, saying

“Methinks Senator Kashamu and his men should rather face their Mega

Party of Nigeria (MPN).

“As at today, Senator Buruji's Omo Ilu Foundation's office in Ado

Ekiti is now the State Secretariat of MPN and all his men have openly

declared for the party. Or is MPN no longer Mega again?”