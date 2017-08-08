PDP House won’t be rebuilt with termites infested woods – Fayose’s aides replies Buruji’s group
Special Assistant to the Governor of Ekiti State on Public
Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka has dismissed comments by
those gathered in Lagos today, by Senator Buruji Kashamu and paraded
as PDP leaders in the Southwest, saying; “the PDP house will not be
rebuilt with termites infested woods.”
Olayinka, who reacted to the call by the Kashamu group that the
National Caretaker Committee, led by Sen Ahmed Makarfi should desist
from relating with Governor Fayose as it regards the South West zone,
said; “Governor Ayodele Fayose will not waste his time on people whose
faces are abhorred in the gathering of people of good conscience.”
He said; “Governor Fayose is more concerned with rebuilding the PDP
and it is sure that the PDP house will not be reconstructed with
termites infested woods.”
The Governor’s spokesperson described those gathered by Senator Buruji
Kashamu in his hotel in Lagos today, as pseudo PDP members, saying
“Methinks Senator Kashamu and his men should rather face their Mega
Party of Nigeria (MPN).
“As at today, Senator Buruji's Omo Ilu Foundation's office in Ado
Ekiti is now the State Secretariat of MPN and all his men have openly
declared for the party. Or is MPN no longer Mega again?”