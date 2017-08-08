Cleric charges leaders to be dutiful, remember death in all dealings

Nigerian Leaders have been charged to be cautious, dutiful and remember death in their dealings.

An erudite Islamic Scholar, Dr Taofeek Abdulhamid urged people in positions of power to remember that their stay in office is for a limited time.

The Islamic Scholar stated this at the play ground of Zenababs Resorts and Suites, Ilesa where dignitaries from all walks of life graced the eight day fidau prayers for the mother of the Osun State Governor, Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola.

Dr Abdulhamid urged the leaders to be pious in their deeds and fear Allah in their dealings.

He stressed that it is incumbent on everyone to prepare for the hereafter with good deeds and as well eschew all forms of misdeed to be in Allah’s unlimited care after they die.

Quoting from Quran chapter 57 v 20, the chief imam of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, urged individuals in position of authority to mend their ways and know God in all they do.

The event featured various prayers delivered by the Chief Imam of Offa, Sheik Muhydeen Salman, An erudite Islamic Scholar, Sheik Muhydeen Ajani Bello, the Chief Imam of Akure and an Imam from Kano, Sheik Ahmad Suleiman.

Also, there was a special rendition of Suratul Mulik by a cross section of Islamic clerics at the programme to appease Allah for the repose of Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola’s soul.

Dignitaries at the Eight Day fidau included the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, The Deputy speaker, Federal House of Representative, Rt Hon Lasun Yusuff, Governors such as Akinwumi Ambode, Nasir El-Rufai, Abdulazeez Yari, Ayodele Fayose, Abiola Ajimobi, Rotimi Akeredolu, Ibikunle Amosun among others.

Others were the former Interim National chairman of the APC, chief Adebisi Akande, Former Chairman of the EFCC, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, captains of industries, The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi including other eminent Nigerians.