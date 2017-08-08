Amaechi must apologise

Buhari’s government can’t get it right until Amaechi apologises, says Bishop Adeoye Former Governor of Rivers State and the current Transport Minister, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi must tender unreserved apology to some key ministers of God in the country before Muhammadu Buhari’s administration can fully achieve its aims, Bishop Seun Adeoye has stated.

The Presiding Bishop of Sufficient Grace and Truth Ministry (SGTM), Rehoboth Arena, Okinni in a statement issued in Osogbo, Osun State on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 explained that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government has the potentials of actually turn Nigeria around but has been inhibited by the Almighty God. He said, “Virtually all those who led Buhari’s campaign including the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo were guilty of using all

sorts of blackmail and falsehood to get this government into office but Amaechi was the major culprit.

“It was Amaechi as the Director General of Bahari’s Campaign Organisation who told the world that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan bribed Christian leaders with a whopping N6billion. He refused to mention who collected the money and who they shared the same to. “Following this unguided statement by Amaechi, many innocent pastors

were ridiculed and abused by Nigerians. It came to a point that parishioners even did not trust their priests again. “I am one of those who prayed for Buhari to get well quickly. The Lord has assured that he will heal the president and that he won’t die in office but this government can’t get anything right until Amaechi and others apologise to those they deliberately maligned during the campaign.

“It is clear that rather than this government breaking new ground; it is still struggling over the economy, security and power generation. The president has been on sick bed for months. Blood of hundreds of innocent Nigerians have been shed unnecessarily since this government came on board in May 2015. “Truth must be told; Amaechi offended men of God. He laid accusation on all pastors without justification. He must tender unreserved public apology and I am sure pastors around the country will rally round and pray from the deep of their hearts for peace in our land and total

restoration and recovery of the economy.

“You cannot mock God and go away with it. Men of God are His representatives on earth. If you mock pastors, you mock God. If you lie against them, you lie against God. “I am confident that with sincere apology from Amaechi in particular those who sit and fold their arms watching the nation’s events as they unfold will rise up and help in prayers and we will see God healing this land”, the cleric added. Bishop Adeoye explained that Amaechi and others must humble themselves and ask for forgiveness from the people they offended during the struggle to install Buhari as Nigeria’s president.